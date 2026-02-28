It’s one thing for poor form to ruin your performance in a tournament. Every pro has those moments on the course where things just don’t click. But for Max Homa, the problem was about being too self-conscious regarding his appearance. That’s because he suffered through a skin condition that often flared up, making him feel nervous.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Homa told Max Schreiber, “I tried everything under the sun, from just like a general, over-the-counter type thing, pretty much everything except talking to a dermatologist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t until he consulted an expert after 20 years of suffering that he learned about the issue that he was facing. He was diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis, a skin condition that causes itchiness, redness, and forms scaly patches around the affected region. It primary effects the scalp, face, and chest of any person.

As described in the article, the disease is caused by an overactive immune system. As the skin overproduces cells, it creates a flaky layers that seem like dandruff. When it occurs on other parts of the body that don’t produce as much hair, it can be misdiagnosed as psoriasis as well. That’s what made Homa rely on over-the-counter medication for twenty years before he finally consulted a dermatologist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the phase in his life, the 35-year-old said, “I used to get so much peace and joy when I heard other people say, ‘Oh man, I got dandruff or whatever.’ So I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m not the only one. I just want to nudge people in the direction of like, ‘Go get some help.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Homa was happy thinking it was dandruff. But knowing what the disease is now, he is relieved that he is getting the proper treatment for it.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages February 17, 2024 Max Homa drops his club after his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. /CSM Pacific Palisades United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240217_zma_c04_223 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

This isn’t the first time Homa has required some guidance in dealing with common issues. He has reached out to his fans when he felt lost in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Homa seeks help for everyday problems

Realizing that you need to consult a dermatologist after 20 years of suffering might seem odd to others. But Max Homa was too busy practicing golf to understand the importance of getting an expert opinion. However, needing a doctor’s visit is not the only thing he hasn’t figured out recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back when his baby was born in August 2026, Homa faced a huge problem. He found it difficult to connect with his son, Austin. That’s because his stubble was “scaring the baby.”

Sharing a request on his Instagram story, Homa posted, “Anybody know someone in Newport who will do a house call for a haircut/beard trim?”

ADVERTISEMENT

He could have consulted with his agent or looked for a service online. But instead, he opted to seek assistance from his community.

This would come as a surprise to anyone who has followed his recent social media activity. Homa has kept away from indulging in social media frequently over the last couple of years. He has even called out the netizens for being rude and abusive when he was going through a bad patch of form. So for him to inquire about a hose call service from them is quite surprising.