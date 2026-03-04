PGA Tour Star Fires Back at Jon Rahm After ‘Extortion’ Accusation Against DP World Tour

After being snubbed by the DP World Tour from getting permission to play in LIV Golf, Jon Rahm was understandably furious. After all, he was the only one who was left out among the other European stars. However, Michael Kim feels the Spaniard is ignorant, as he is not the only one who was mistreated.

Responding to No Laying Up reporting Rahm’s statement, Kim wrote, “LIV didn’t even let Richard Bland defend his Senior open title lol.”

Bland had won the U.S. Senior Open and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2024. He was still contracted with LIV Golf when he participated in and triumphed in those events. Yet, the PGA of America invited him to join the field.

However, they didn’t allow him to return as a defending champion the following season. Bland was barred from the tournament after he played in unauthorized LIV Golf events as per the regulations of the PGA of America. That caused a huge stir in the community with fans demanding criteria for his selection the first time he was allowed to play.

But Rahm’s case is not the same. Unlike Bland, he still competes at a professional level with tougher competition. Considering his influence, he would certainly draws a larger fanbase. However, Rahmbo has also been quite aggressively ignoring paying the fines.

Rahm had repeatedly stated that he won’t be paying the $3 million penalty of DP World Tour. The two-time major champion got called out by netizens for his persistence to ignore the fines. He paid the price for it after the European Tour executives decided to grant multi-league access to eight LIV Golf pros, but left the Spaniard out of it.

The fans weren’t the only onces who had advised Rahm to get rid of the penalities.

Golf colleagues ask Jon Rahm to not make bad mistake

As things were heating up in the DP World Tour, Jon Rahm future outside LIV Golf seemed uncertain with every passing day. So there were quite a few from the golf world who advised him to not let go of his membership.

One of them was Smylie Kaufman, who said, “I understand why they would be so frustrated by all this. But they also know that there are rules in place that, from a competitive standpoint. If you’re a member of this tour, you can’t go join a rival tour. There’s rules in place just like in any other business.”

The DP World Tour has always had their regulations clear even before LIV Golf existed. It only became extortion when it was inconvenient to play the minimum required tournaments and pay the fines.

Alternatively, Rory McIlroy also warned Rahm saying that the fines won’t magically disappear. With his Ryder Cup position at stake, the Spaniard can set an example by paying the DP World Tour to play in the event.