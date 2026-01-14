PGA Tour Star Instantly Lost $82,000 from Winner’s Paycheck Due to Unfortunate Ruling

Earning millions every season in professional golf, it’s not easy to keep count of how much you’re making. That’s why most pros hire financial services and accounting firms to manage their earnings. Michael Kim advertised one such Wealth Management website to reveal some surprising facts about his paychecks.

He tweeted, “The winners check at the standard 18% of the purse was 552k. Pgatour and DP world tour wires the money straight into my bank account. Instead of the full 552k, DP world tour withholds the 15% tax which was 82k. So my payout is 469k.”

Most European countries have an autotaxation system called ‘Pay As You Earn’ or PAYE. This deducts the taxes and social security from an employee’s salary automatically before depositing the money into their account. Kim has experienced the same as his paychecks were deposited after they deducted the income tax.