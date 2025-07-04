PGA Tour Takes Drastic Measures as Storms Expected to Spark Chaos at John Deere Classic

Is the third round at TPC Deere Run expected to have delays? The PGA Tour events have been plagued with weather issues all year long. From THE PLAYERS Championship playoffs getting pushed to Monday to the temporary water controversy involving Sam Burns at Oakmont, bad weather has also played a role in potentially affecting the result at times. And Jay Monahan & Co. have often been caught in the crossfire for their mismanagement of the situation. Based on what is happening in Illinois, they might be preparing to face the heat once again.

The PGA Tour Communications official account tweeted details about the third round of the 2025 John Deere Classic. It turns out that the course management in Silvis is anticipating bad weather and has decided to prepare for it in advance. As the tweet read, “Due to potential thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, the third round of the John Deere Classic will feature threesomes off split tees from approximately 7:45-10:00 a.m. CT.” This confirms that the cut field will play the same routine of split field of threesomes as they did on Thursday and Friday.

Interestingly, the skies had already shown their true colors long before the PGA Tour Communications made their announcement. After clear sunny play in the first couple of rounds, the weekend of the 2025 John Deere Classic was expected to have some rain and thunderstorms at noon. Based on the weather report, fans can anticipate the fourth round to also be played in threesomes if the course officials feel it’s necessary to complete the 18 holes within regulation time.

However, that will be the least of the worries of some of the stars at the top of the leaderboard. Let’s see what the competition looks like so far as we get closer to the end of the 36 holes.

Doug is running strong at the Deere Run

After nearly two rounds of action, Doug Ghim has dominated the field to end up with a clubhouse lead. The 29-year-old managed an outstanding 9-under 62 in the first round to give himself a huge advantage coming into the Friday round. He added another -3 to his total, rising up to 12-under par, 1 stroke better than anyone else on the field. There is a very good possibility that he will go into the weekend with the lead, as despite having a couple of rounds to play, Kevin Roy is still 3 strokes away from the Des Plaines local.

However, Ghim’s journey won’t be easy going forward, as there are at least 5 other players chasing him down. Yes, 5 golfers are tied for 2nd at 11-under, and the list includes some interesting names. Max Homa is one of them, and he would be the most eager to break his winless streak as he has not triumphed on the PGA Tour since 2023. The 2025 Mexico Open champion, Brian Campbell, is also high up there and will be eager to get the second win of the season and his career.

We’re guessing the potential rain in the next couple of rounds won’t be able to cool down the competition that is about to heat up at the top of the leaderboard. Stay tuned to the GOLF Channel and CBS on Saturday from 8:45-11 a.m. E.T. to catch the third round live.