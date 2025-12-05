PGA Tour Under Fire for Jeopardizing Careers by Cancelling Q-School Round at the Last Minute

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Fortune favored the patient this time around. Unfortunately, James Nicholas wasn’t one of them. He chose to be brave in the final round of the Q-School event in Valdosta. And he almost made it inside the qualification ranking. But bad weather put his efforts to waste, and he lost his position just like a couple of others.

Monday Q Info tweeted, “Absolutely brutal situation at Q-school in Valdosta. Leaders were on 8 when bad weather came in. Because half the field didn’t finish the final round the scores from round 4 are wiped out and they revert back to the scores after round 3 for the final leaderboard.”

Nicholas and a couple of other players who had made it to the top of the table crashed out again. Their scores were reversed back to what they had managed after 54 holes. As the tournament ended, Nicholas & co. lost their spot to qualify.

For James Nicholas alone, it’s not the end of the world. He has already secured a Korn Ferry Tour card. He failed to break into the top 20 to earn a spot on the PGA Tour for 2026. But he is still safe on the KFT. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the others who missed out on the qualification spot.

The entire situation infuriated the golf community, and they spoke their mind on X. Let’s see how they expressed their anger.

Final round chaos due to bad weather infuriates the netizens

The internet was livid to learn that players missed out on critical opportunities because of bad weather. And one of them was a popular social media personality and PGA Tour pro, Michael Kim. Speaking from experience, he said, “I was a rookie on kft with conditional status, at Midland, TX. On a crazy windy Sunday, I went from 27th to 3rd with 2 holes to go. They at first suspended play due to high winds… 2hrs later, the entire day got cancelled and I finished 27th when 25th got you into next week.”

Kim shared how he has also swallowed the bitter pill of the wayward rules of the PGA of America. Rising from the Korn Ferry Tour himself, he has seen his own ups and downs in his career. He may have secured a PGA Tour win, but there was a time he was struggling to remain on the KFT as well back in 2013-14. The American pro must be surprised how the situation hasn’t changed even after 12 years.