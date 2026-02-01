Phil Mickelson Battles Family Emergency as He Delivers Bad News to LIV Golf

Only a few hours remain for the 2026 LIV Golf season to begin. They will not have a few big names in their roster to play this year. However, it seems that Phil Mickelson is not going to be available for the first couple of events in Riyadh and Adelaide. Lefty shared a concerning tweet a while ago to reveal his plans for the next few weeks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The HyFlyers GC captain posted a graphic that read, “I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter. I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible. In the meantime, Ollie Schniederjans will step in for me in Riyadh as I root on HyFlyers GC from afar.”

Mickelson didn’t reveal the severity of the issue. He just confirmed that both he and his wife, Amy, will be attending to a family member as they battle with health issues. Lefty hasn’t even shared who the family member is who is facing the health crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, what the fans do know is that 32-year-old Ollie Schniederjans will be replacing Mickelson in the HyFlyers GC squad in Riyadh. His substitute for Adelaide is still not confirmed. The LIV Golf team and Mickelson might reveal the same once the season-opening event comes to a conclusion.