Phil Mickelson Faces Tough Decision as LIV Golf Pro’s Future Now Rests in His Hands

Is Phil Mickelson planning to change things up on his team? Ever since the beginning of LIV Golf, the HyFlyers GC has not been known to be a very competitive side in the league. But that might change come 2026. Because after the recent changes made by Scott O’Neil, there might be more at stake than ever in LIV Golf. Every event might be played for vital OWGR points. While the LIV Golf CEO awaits their sanction status, Mickelson also has an important decision to make. And he has Brendan Steele walking on thin ice for it.

As revealed by Flushing It, “Brendan Steele won on the LIV Golf League just 18 months ago, but as of yesterday, and despite finishing in the Open Zone, he still didn’t know if he was going to be back on the HyFlyers in 2026.”

Steele’s contract with the HyFlyers GC is up. And Mickelson doesn’t seem in a hurry to sign him back. He may still be procured by another team. And it won’t be that difficult for him to attract attention from some other squads as well. Steele is a one-time LIV Golf champion. He won in Adelaide in 2024 after warding off threats from two Stinger GC pros & Jon Rahm. Despite that, the 42-year-old has spent all his time in LIV Golf with the HyFlyers GC. And he would want to continue working with them.

Speaking about his contract, Steele said, “I don’t know yet. So, I hope so. I love the team. I love LIV, and I mean, Phil’s been my mentor my whole career. And Cameron’s one of my closest friends as well. So, I love being out with those guys. And I think I have a lot more to give, I think, especially with the putter, making that change was really big for me. So, I’d love to have another shot at it, for sure.”

Over the last three years, Steele seems to have formed a great bond with Mickelson & Co. The 55-year-old took him under his wing back in 2011, during his rookie year on the Tour. Since then, the two have practiced together often. Getting to play under the captaincy of his mentor must be an amazing experience. Apart from Lefty, he also seems to enjoy the company of Tringale. He expressed that he understands it’s the team’s decision in the end. However, things are not as simple as they seem.

Andy Ogletree has already been eliminated after dropping down to the Drop Zone. The HyFlyers GC has already been cut short by three members. So Steele is hoping that the three of them can bring in another strong player and rework the dynamic. Apparently, when Mickelson was asked about the situation, he said, “I definitely want him back.” While the captain might have a say in the decision-making, he still has to discuss the issue with his team before giving Steele the final verdict.

Speaking of decision-making, what reason would Phil Mickelson have to keep Brendan Steele on the team other than his bond with him? Let’s take a look at the numbers.

Does Phil Mickelson have a good enough reason to re-sign Brendan Steele for 2026?

Yes, Brendan Steele and Phil Mickelson certainly share a great bond. But that doesn’t win you titles or earn you money especially when it comes to professional golf. And things can get difficult in a high-stakes league like LIV Golf, where the PIF is looking to turn a profit after already losing $1.4 billion. And that’s where Steele plays an important role for Mickelson & the HyFlyers GC.

Apart from the 42-year-old, no other player from the team has actually won an event. Even Mickelson’s best finish has been third place ever since he has been here. While Brendan Steele may not be a big-money signing like a Bryson DeChambeau or Jon Rahm, he has still brought the most success to his team in the last four years. With one spot open for them to fill, they can always bring in another match winner to help them achieve success and reach new heights. But Brendan Steele is certainly someone whom Phil Mickelson should re-sign.