Phil Mickelson Ignores Backlash Over LIV Golf’s Newest Signing With Strong 5-Word Retort

The HyFlyers GC were looking for a fourth after Andy Ogletree got relegated last season. But LIV Golf was finding it difficult to sign new players as a number of top golfers had already rejected the proposal. With only a few days left for the season to begin, Phil Mickelson was still running short of one player. And that’s when they confirmed the signing of Michael La Sasso.

Only two days later, Mickelson shared a teaser video with Sasso showing what they have been up to. Lefty shared that “As a captain, I’ve really taken it upon myself to teach him everything I know.” And that’s when the clip takes a hilarious turn.

At first, it seems like an ordinary video of Mickelson showing Sasso how to use the iron. But after explaining the point of contact, he picks up a bottle of champagne and pops it open with the iron.

Mickelson continues, “Like a true team player, Michael’s really been teaching me a lot too.” The video transitions to the gym with the two of them. You can see how Sasso tries to return the favor by helping him do squats. After Mickelson struggles to complete the “perfect” squat, the 21-year-old says, “That’s one. We’ve got a hundred more.”

Lefty ends the video with, “We’re off to a great start.” The entire episode caught everyone’s attention as fans found it hilarious. So sarcastically responded in the comments, while others applauded Mickelson’s genius in promoting their new signing.

Either way, the video proved that the 55-year-old was over the frustration of not being able to attract players. Getting the 2025 NCAA Championship within the ranks might boost the confidence of the HyFlers GC squad.

But despite the great dynamic with Sasso on display, Mickelson might have loved signing another golfer for his team.

Would Phil Mickelson still have any regrets about missing out on his protege?

When the HyFlers GC were looking for a fourth member, Phil Mickelson had only one player in mind. Considering his great relationship with Akshay Bhatia, the LIV Golf team had tried to sign him this year.

Mickelson has mentored Bhatia ever since they met in 2019. The young pro, who is also a left-handed golfer, shares a close bond with the golf legend. Bhatia even admitted that Mickelson was like a “big brother” to him.

However, when the HyFlyers GC tried to sign the 23-year-old, he shockingly rejected their proposal. Instead, he chose to join TGL to replace Mickelson’s rival, Tiger Woods. The HyFlyers GC is out of trouble now that Michael La Sasso is on the team. But in the end, he wasn’t Lefty’s first choice.