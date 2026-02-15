Phil Mickelson Makes Bold Declaration About Anthony Kim’s Future That Scottie Scheffler & Co. Won’t Like

When you think of LIV Golf, two big names pop to your mind: Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Anthony Kim managed to beat both of them to secure the 2026 LIV Golf Adelaide title. His remarkable feat has earned him Phil Mickelson‘s trust. In fact, Lefty thinks that the 40-year-old can also take on Scottie Scheffler & Co. on the fairway.

In his latest tweet, Mickelson wrote, “One of the best stories in sports! I wish the win got him in the 4 majors. He might still get in by invite but he really earned it. Going head to head with Rahm and Bryson and winning was spectacular tv. Winning a major? I wouldn’t put it past him. He deserves the opportunity to find out. 🙏Just my opinion. Either way he has inspired so many through his hard work and dedication. Emily and Bella must be so proud👍👍.”

Last year, Scheffler won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship against Rahm & Co. Rory McIlroy triumphed against DeChambeau at Augusta National to win the Masters Tournament. Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun didn’t give Tyrrell Hatton the opportunity at Oakmont as he captured the 2025 U.S. Open title.

Now that Kim has managed to beat them all, Mickelson believes that he can also take on the major winners from last season. There is no doubt that he has earned the opportunity to be at least considered for the majors this year. His win at The Grange will help him jump up 647 spots on the OWGR leaderboard to under the 200 mark. But does that mean he can also challenge the best golfers in the world at the moment?

We will only know that if Kim is invited to the majors this year. There is, however, another way he can get into the marquee events.

How can Anthony Kim prove Phil Mickelson’s prophecy to be true?

After the end of 54 holes, Anthony Kim was sitting five strokes below Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau on the leaderboard in Adelaide. He shot a 9-under 63 to jump up at the top and win the event by 3 strokes. Before this, his highest finish on LIV Golf was a T22 in Riyadh last week.

Kim’s incredible rise since joining the 4Aces GC is not limited to the LIV Golf leaderboard. His OWGR status has also dramatically changed. While the leaderboard hasn’t been updated yet, experts have already placed him within the top-200 in the rankings. And that’s a route he can take to qualify for the majors.

To play the 2026 Masters Tournament, Kim will need to go up to the top-50 of the OWGR board. That will take a few more high-ranking finishes to achieve. With three more LIV Golf events to go before the trip to Augusta National, the 40-year-old will need to start planning on how he can rack up a few more OWGR points before the end of April 2026.