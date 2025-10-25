Phil Mickelson Promises to Help Ex-Fighter After He Faced Unfortunate Robbery: ‘Contact Me’

A shocking incident came to light a few hours ago, as reports from West Hollywood revealed a citizen fought back against a possible robbery in an act of self-defense. The individual was a retired professional fighter being held at gunpoint as the robber wanted to steal the Rolex he was wearing. The individual knocked the gun out of his hands and retaliated by beating him up instead. This caught the attention of many, including Phil Mickelson, being the PHILanthropist that he is, Lefty lent a hand to the victim.

Dapper Detective tweeted, “🚨NEW VIDEO: A thug tried to rob a man of his Rolex at gunpoint in West Hollywood but ended up getting disarmed and then beaten to a pulp by the victim who is retired professional fighter.” Alarmed by the report, Mickelson dropped in to say, “If they try to prosecute him contact me and I will cover his legal fees. He’s the victim and the law needs to start protecting them and prosecute the assailants.”

It’s not uncommon for Mickelson to act this way. While he has always been quite vocal about golf, he also comments on things about social welfare and politics. You can find him discussing topics ranging from government policies, social issues, and even injustice.

In fact, the conversation about the incident didn’t end there. Someone pointed out that it was clearly an act of self-defense, and Mickelson didn’t need to comment on the situation. The golf legend had an appropriate response for them as well. He replied, “I thought the same of Daniel Penny.” For anyone who doesn’t remember, that was an infamous case where an individual who was trying to act in defense of the public was prosecuted.

Coming back to the discussion, Phil Mickelson has been in the spotlight for a lot of his non-golf-related comments recently. Let’s see what else he has been talking about.

Phil Mickelson shows the world his humanitarian side

While most golfers try to avoid getting involved in social issues, Mickelson has been actively trying to build a reputation outside the golf space. Over time, he has done a great job using his influence to spread the right message to his followers. At least that is what most of the comments section on the West Hollywood incident said. Another such instance that Mickelson has been heavily involved in is the case of Charlie Kirk.

Ever since Kirk’s passing, Lefty has been constantly sharing videos of his speeches and messages on X. Mickelson has also been exchanging tweets regarding the issue with many netizens.

After President Donald Trump announced that Charlie Kirk would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Phil Mickelson tweeted, “His presence and message will live forever but I still wish he was here. This award is well deserved 👏👏.”He faced a lot of heat for it, but it was evident that Lefty doesn’t shy away from giving his opinion.