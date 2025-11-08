Phil Mickelson’s Business Partner Reveals Why He Quit the PGA Tour Dream

Is Grant Horvat good enough to be a professional golfer? Well, he should be considering that the PGA Tour invited him to play the 2025 Barracuda Championship. But for the longest time, the content creator has been focused on improving his game for his content creation aspirations. And he was able to gain enough experience and influence to attract the attention of Jay Monahan & Co. But Horvat revealed that there was a time when he realized that his skills were nowhere near what the PGA Tour demanded.

He joined the latest episode of The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts podcast. During their conversation, the host asked him if he ever wanted to pursue a career on the PGA Tour. Horvat told Roberts, “I definitely had a dream to play on the PGA Tour.” Yes, he did wish to play on the PGA Tour at one point. But before he got to that point in the conversation, Horvat revealed a few more details about his journey in the sport.

“When I was young, that was always a dream. You look up to pro golfers. I loved watching golf; I was a nerd. Ever since I started getting into it, I was looking at my swing on video and studying everything. I am truly a golf nerd. It’s the only sport that I really watch.” Like any true golf supporter, Grant was also a complete golf fanatic. Growing up in the Tiger Woods era, he got to witness the big cat dominate the field. He also witnessed his good friend & business partner, Phil Mickelson, give the 15-time major champion a tough rivalry. And like many others, that’s what encouraged Horvat to pursue golf as a pro. So much so that he didn’t care about any other sport.

“When I go play with Josh Allen or Saquon (Barkley) and they’re talking about football, I’ve got nothing to offer. That could be why they enjoy filming is because I’m not going to ask them any football questions that they normally get asked. But I love the game so much. I was a nerd since day one. I’ve always watched everything. I’ve watched all the PGA Tour stuff growing up, and I watched the LPGA Tour, everything.”

During his collabs with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, it was evident that Horvat was avoiding talking about football. Not that he didn’t bring up the sport at all. But rather than questioning them about in-depth details, he was inquiring about the sport and their journey in it as a whole. The rest of the videos were packed with discussions about golf, among other things. Horvat also confessed that he religiously followed both the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour growing up. And that is what must have fueled his dream to pursue a career in it before reality hit him.

“I definitely had a dream to play on the PGA Tour. Once I got into college was when it really hit me that I don’t think I had what it took to play at that level. I realized it pretty quick. I was around a lot of great players, and I was not able to even compete, and I was seeing how well they hit the ball and just everything they did. And it hit me at a certain point in college, probably in like sophomore year, that I was probably not cut out to be on the Tour.”

As he admitted, he tried to push for a career on the PGA Tour before he joined Palm Beach Atlantic University. But when he actually started playing with pros, he realized that he couldn’t compete with the PGA Tour pros. Interestingly, Horvat played collegiate golf during a time when guys like Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and Collin Morikawa were also finding their footing. So it’s understandable why he would have felt overwhelmed by the challenges he could possibly face, even if he convinced himself to go on.

Despite that, Grant Horvat has achieved a lot of fame and influence in golf. Whether it is through his connection with Phil Mickelson or his exciting content, the 27-year-old is making all the right moves in the sport. Let’s see what he has been pursuing recently.

Grant Horvat’s Collabs with Phil Mickelson & LIV Golf Duel Wins

Missing out on his PGA Tour dream might have been heartbreaking for Grant Horvat. But that doesn’t mean he’s not playing with PGA Tour pros. He often collaborates with top players like Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Max Homa, and many more. The content creator also got the world #1, Scottie Scheffler, and the 2025 FedEx Cup champion, Tommy Fleetwood, on his channel recently.

Speaking of playing tournaments himself, after gaining ample experience and knowledge, Horvat is much more confident to play events now. He has participated in a Korn Ferry Tour event earlier this year, the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Albeit in the celebrity field, he still managed to at 4th while also documenting his experience. Alternatively, Grant Horvat also regularly plays in the LIV Golf The Duels and PGA Tour Creator Classic events. In fact, he also won the Creator Classic hosted at TPC Sawgrass in March 2025. Considering his increasing popularity and improving skills, it won’t come as a surprise if he starts playing pro events regularly.