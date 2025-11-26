Phil Mickelson Was Right All Along About PGA Tour’s Strict Restrictions as Suspended Pro Opens Up

It has been eight months since Wesley Bryan got suspended from the PGA Tour. Since then, he has tried to file a complaint against his former employer, collaborated with LIV Golf, & made quite a lot of content. Bryan also made a professional appearance in the International Series Philippines back in October 2025. Now, he and his brother George are discussing what went wrong with the PGA Tour back in April.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bryan Bros joined The Golfer’s Journal for an exclusive interview. That’s when Travis Hill asked them how they got in the crosshairs of the PGA Tour. And they had an interesting take on the situation. Wesley told Travis, “We wanted to tell the story of the PGA Tour. We wanted to be an asset. We wanted to create the best possible content, and the PGA Tour gave us that avenue.”

However, Bryan realized that the PGA Tour was trying to suppress their creative freedom instead of giving them a platform. But he admitted that they tried to do what they could to improve their content and show the PGA Tour in a good light.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re trying to innovate in our space and do the best job that we can do to provide the best product for people to watch. There were just roadblocks after roadblocks. I was like, I don’t think that they [the PGA Tour] truly care about what I’m doing on that side.”

As Bryan had mentioned, this occurred 3-4 years ago. And YouTube golf wasn’t as successful a space back then as it is right now. So while the PGA Tour allowed them to make content, they didn’t particularly pay much heed to their efforts. In fact, they were more restrictive about the kind of content they made.

In fact, Phil Mickelson had also accused the PGA Tour of restricting the players from creating content. As Michael McEwan from Bunkered mentioned, Lefty accused the PGA Tour of screwing its players out of billions worth of YouTube revenue. Such actions ended up pushing the Bryan Bros out as they looked for better content.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decision that I made to go was just an opportunity at an unbelievable YouTube video with people that we grew up watching win major championships.”

While competing in the LIV The Duels: Miami, Bryan got to compete with some big names in golf. He was paired with the Masters Tournament champion, Sergio Garcia. He faced veterans like Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, & Phil Mickelson. That was much more lucrative than any opportunity he had received staying with the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And as Wesley Bryan himself confessed, he would have won 10 more PGA Tour titles in his career had he stayed back. However, YouTube golf is something he would have loved doing all his life. So he chose his career as a content creator over being a professional golfer. And if that was his primary goal, then he certainly received his rewards.

Imago Image Courtesy: Wesley Bryan, Instagram

Wesley Bryan’s exit from the PGA Tour has proved to be fruitful for him. While he may not be playing professional events as often anymore, he’s still doing what he loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wesley Bryan is making his own path after exiting the PGA Tour

As woeful as he was during his exit, Wesley Bryan has been enjoying his life outside the PGA Tour. He has worked on a variety of projects that have gotten him a lot of attention recently.

Back in June, Bryan made a unique record during a round of golf at The Club at SpurWing in Idaho. Holding the flag on the flagstick up, the former PGA Tour pro wrote, “🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨” in the post he shared on social media. He didn’t share a video of the ace along with the post, but it was included with one of his other posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As mentioned, Wesley Bryan also joined the field of the International Series Philippines recently. He finished T51st in the tournament with a 6-under par. It was his first professional appearance since leaving the PGA Tour. Judging by the way things are going, Wesley Bryan’s life certainly seems to have gotten back on track already.