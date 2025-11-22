brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Phil Mickelson Won’t Stop Supporting Ex-LIV Golf Pro as He Faces ‘Disappointing’ Career Outcome

ByMolin Sheth

Nov 22, 2025 | 1:51 PM CST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Phil Mickelson Won’t Stop Supporting Ex-LIV Golf Pro as He Faces ‘Disappointing’ Career Outcome

ByMolin Sheth

Nov 22, 2025 | 1:51 PM CST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Anthony Kim’s T5 at Riyadh Golf Club was his best finish since coming back from the 12-year hiatus. But he knew he could do better than that. He had revealed working with golf coach Matt Killen to improve his consistency in alignment. And that was doing wonders for him. Hence, Kim finds it ‘disappointing’.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But Phil Mickelson still chose to applaud him for his efforts. Responding to Kim’s post talking about being disappointed, Lefty said, “Amazing progress, AK. You’re on a great path.” The former LIV Golf pro has talked about looking for a way to retain his contract.

Kim did express that he’s going to keep working on getting 1% better each day. And Mickelson was impressed by the dedication he is putting into the craft. The fruits of his efforts are clearly showing after his recent finish. Before this, the 40-year-old’s best finish in LIV Golf was T25 since his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Anthony Kim got a T89 finish in the PIF Saudi International. He jumped up 84 places in just one year. This further illustrates how much progress he has made, further explaining Phil Mickelson’s response to his tweet.

Lefty has been very supportive of Kim’s journey recently. He even applauded him for his amazing 7-under par in the second round of the PIF Saudi International 2025. “This is so great to see 👏👏 Have a great weekend, AK👊,” commented Mickelson in response to the video shared by Flushing It.

He did the same a few weeks ago when Kim was competing in the Link Hong Kong Open. After seeing him working hard on the course, Mickelson tweeted, “He’s worked hard and has gotten better every day. I’m rooting hard for his success.” Kim finished T63 in the tournament with a 6-under par. However, Mickelson was just moved by how far he had come from being someone who had returned from a 12-year hiatus.

ADVERTISEMENT

But did you know that Phil Mickelson & Anthony Kim’s relationship goes way beyond their connection through LIV Golf? Apparently, Lefty has always been one of his biggest supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Top Stories

Tour Pro Hit With Brutal 5-Month Punishment Only 11 Days After Celebrating Career Feat

Jack Nicklaus’ Former Company Announces Bankruptcy After $50M Lawsuit Defeat

Nelly Korda Makes Personal Request to LeBron James After He Showed Support for LPGA Pro

Support Pours in as PGA Tour Pro Bursts Into Tears Over Strict New Policy

Another U.S. University Cuts Golf Program Over Budget Concerns

Phil Mickelson & Anthony Kim’s connection

“The world of golf is drawn to him,” said Phil Mickelson when Anthony Kim returned to pro golf last year. He knew what the 40-year-old was capable of. That’s because the two veterans share a connection that dates back to 2008.

As a rising star, Kim qualified for the 2008 Ryder Cup. He was only 23 at that time and had turned pro a couple of years ago. And in his first couple of matches, he was paired with Mickelson. So Lefty took him under his wing and taught him along the way as they played the fourball and foursome contests together.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, they were paired together three times that year at Valhalla Golf Club. And their pairing produced a win, a loss, and a draw, which helped them earn 1.5 points. Kim managed one more point in Sunday singles. Since then, Mickelson has frequently mentioned that Kim is one of the most talented golfers in the world.

Anthony Kim enjoyed an illustrious career before he got severely injured. In 2008, he won the AT&T National & the Wachovia Championship. His last PGA Tour win came in 2010, the Shell Houston Open. Slowly finding his old rhythm back, it will be interesting to see if Anthony Kim can add more trophies to his cabinet in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved