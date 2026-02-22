PIF Quietly Pours $267M More Into LIV Golf After Staggering Financial Losses

Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson And Phil Mickelson At LIV Golf press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Miami – 03 Apr 2024 Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII GC shown, Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC not shown and Captain Bubba Watson of RangeGoats GC not shown speak at a press conference during the practice round before the start of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral in Miami. Miami United States Copyright: xKylexMazzax/xSOPAxImagesx KMZ_4517

Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson And Phil Mickelson At LIV Golf press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Miami – 03 Apr 2024 Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII GC shown, Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC not shown and Captain Bubba Watson of RangeGoats GC not shown speak at a press conference during the practice round before the start of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral in Miami. Miami United States Copyright: xKylexMazzax/xSOPAxImagesx KMZ_4517

LIV Golf just can’t stop losing money. Reports of the Public Investment Fund having already invested $5 billion into the league had surfaced not that long ago. After such a huge investment and four seasons of patience, Scott O’Neil & Co. still weren’t able to make their parent company any money. And the last couple of events haven’t helped in terms of improving the situation. Now, to continue LIV Golf’s development, the PIF has decided to inject more funds into the league.

As reported by Money In Sport, “The Saudi Public Investment Fund’s total investment in LIV Golf has now reached $5.3 billion, following a $266.6 million capital injection approved by Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan on February 1, 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes as a surprise to many who had been following the financial reports of LIV Golf. Towards the end of 2025, they had already reported suffering a steep loss of $1.4 billion. Questions were raised about whether they would be able to recover it.

That must have rang the alarm bells in the LIV Golf headquarters as they made a lot of changes for the 2026 season. O’Neil changed the format of the league, opened doors for more Q-school qualifications, and helped it gain OWGR status to compete with the PGA Tour. However, that didn’t prove to be fruitful.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf still failed to attract the viewership, as proven in the first two events of the season. Riyadh barely drew any numbers as it averaged 23,000 viewers across the four rounds. Despite Anthony Kim’s emotional triumph, LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 also averaged only 105,000 for four days of action across three channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

PIF’s investment may seem illogical on paper. But Donald Trump believes LIV Golf’s success is not their sole purpose for investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is LIV Golf’s profitability not PIF’s priority?

LIV Golf may be losing money for the PIF. But their continued push to promote and invest in the league shows that they are confident that the product will succeed. However, Donald Trump believes that Yasir Al-Rumayyan and his team might have a different reason for supporting the league.

The POTUS told Chamblee, “They have $32 trillion worth of money in oil underneath that sand. And they absolutely need to diversify their economy for very specific geostrategic and long-term political reasons. They’re not going to abandon LIV. They’re going to stick around.“

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016, was designed to help diversify the country’s economy. And sports is an industry they have carefully curated to not only attract the biggest talent, but also boost the impact of tourism in the country.

Apart from golf, soccer is also a sport they have heavily invested in through the Saudi Pro League. They have signed world-class stars like Cristiano Ronaldo to promote their initiative. So even though LIV Golf may not be profitable at the moment, the PIF might not consider abandoning it just yet.