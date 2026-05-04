‘Plenty to Improve’: Justin Thomas Flags Glaring Flaws After Disappointing Finish at $20M PGA Tour Event

Ever since returning from his injury, Justin Thomas has had a difficult time finding his footing. He has struggled to deliver consistent performance. The only time he actually looked threatening was in The PLAYERS Championship 2026. With the PGA Championship coming up, he discussed his goals for the next few days.

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“Week 1 of 3 in a row in the books. Was a hot one @cadillacchampionship! A lot of good, plenty to improve. Excited to get back to Charlotte for @truistchampionship at a course I have great memories at. Let’s get it,” he wrote on Instagram.

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JT competed in the 2026 Cadillac Championship last weekend, and he finished 23rd with 6-under par. This was certainly an improvement from his last outing on the PGA Tour at the RBC Heritage. There, despite a final round 5-under 66, he finished 77th in an 82-player field in the $20 million Signature event.

Now, a T23 finish at Trump National Doral does seem positive, but with the 2026 PGA Championship coming up, he will need to perform far better than that. The Trust Championship is his last opportunity to do so. He was already concerned about the very difficult and exhausting schedule, with the PGA Championship being after 2 consecutive big events. Now that he’s in the mix, the 33-year-old will need to up his game.

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JT’s record at the $20 million event is quite good. He may not have won the tournament four times like Rory McIlroy. But just last year, Thomas finished at T2 in the Truit Championship. This year, he would be eager to better that result and go all the way. Especially if he aims to conquer the Aronimink Golf Club in a few days.

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That said, Thomas has bigger things to be concerned about as he heads into the second major of the season.

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Justin Thomas’ wayward form in 2026

At TPC Sawgrass, Justin Thomas showed that he has still got game to deliver among the best fields on the PGA Tour. He finished at T8 in the PLAYERS Championship. However, he has been anything but convincing in the other tournaments he has played this season.

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The most appalling performance of Thomas came in the 2026 RBC Heritage. He finished close to dead last on the leaderboard despite his resurgence in the final round. However, that wasn’t the concerning bit. It was the fact that he had joined the field as the defending champion.

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Yes, just 12 months before the event, Thomas had worn the plaid jacket himself and held the trophy high with a bright smile on his face. This year, fans haven’t seen a similar smile for even a moment. The two contrasting performances at the same venue a year apart show how much he is struggling on the fairway. Considering that, can a T23 finish on the Blue Monster Course really be considered a victory? Or is it just a distraction from a far more alarming issue he needs to seriously look into?