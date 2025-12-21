PNC Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Bernhard Langer is back at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. And he has Jason Langer along with him as they try to defend their PNC Championship title. The German father and son duo beat Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods last year to give the Langer family their sixth title. This year, they will try to become the second team in history to win the event three consecutive times.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But they will face tough competition from Vijay & Qass Singh, Justin & Luke Leonard, and others. All of them will also be eyeing to win the title and the maximum from the prize money. While the winners are handed championship belts that they can keep for a year, what do they earn for claiming victory in the event? Let’s find out!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the prize money for the 2025 PNC Championship?

Last year, the PNC Championship was played for a purse of $1.085 million. And the same will be maintained this year as well, as per Todays Golfer. The winning team is set to receive a $200,000 paycheck, in line with the standard prize money distribution ratio of 18%. Everyone in the top 4 will get at least $50,000, in case there aren’t any ties. Even the last-placed side will get at least $40,000, which is about 4% of the total purse.

Here is the complete list of payouts:

Position Earnings 1st $200,000 2nd $80,000 3rd $57,250 4th $50,000 5th $49,000 6th $48,000 7th $47,000 8th $46,000 9th $45,000 10th $44,500 11th $44,000 12th $43,500 13th $43,000 14th $42,500 15th $42,000 16th $41,500 17th $41,000 18th $40,500 19th $40,250 20th $40,000

ADVERTISEMENT

The final payouts may be altered based on whether there are any ties on the leaderboard. However, the winning team will certainly take home a $200,000 paycheck along with the belts.

That being said, who is in pole position to win the maximum from the event? Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who can win at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club?

After the end of the first round action, Matt and Cameron Kuchar have taken a formidable 2-stroke lead with a score of 15-under par. They were being chased by John Daly and his son, who managed a flawless round of 13-under.

At one point, it looked like Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee were going to end the day at the top of the table. They were in hot form, scoring 5 birdies in a row in the front 9. But they couldn’t carry that ahead in the second round and ended up with an 11-under par.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfway through the second round, it seems like Team Kuchar might take it all the way through. They are still at the top of the table and in a strong position to win. We will find out soon enough if they will take home the $200,000 paycheck.