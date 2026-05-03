‘Poor Boy’: Tommy Fleetwood Details the Reality of Having Son Frankie In Masters Spotlight

All eyes were on Frankie Fleetwood at Augusta National on the Wednesday of the 2026 Masters Tournament. He was determined to clear the lake from the tee spot on the 9th hole. But that was just too big a dream for the eight-year-old, who didn’t have enough power in his swing to give it that oomph. Tommy Fleetwood explained what the situation was like as his son was surrounded by reporters during the Par-3 Contest.

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In a TaylorMade Golf YouTube video, Fleetwood told Grant Horvat, “He got a lot of coverage, didn’t he? The poor boy. But, he did well. Just thought it was an OK shot.”

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Considering the pressure he was under with so many eyes looking at him, young Frankie did do better than expected. He didn’t let that creep into him and focused on trying to do his best. While that may not have been enough, Fleetwood does sympathize with his son for having to face the aggressive attention of the media. So did Horvat, who also expressed how Frankie didn’t get the opportunity to just be a little boy at Augusta National.

“It’s tough. They’re trying to get him to perform in front of the camera. He’s like, ‘What are we doing here?’ He just wants to eat his food, and they’re like, ‘So, tell us about how do you like it here?’ ‘It’s good.'”

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Fleetwood couldn’t agree more as he imagined his son would be thinking, “give me my driver,” instead of answering the reporters. But at eight, he still managed to present himself quite graciously in front of the camera. He wasn’t afraid to express that he was ‘scared’ to play there, but still faced the fairway and the media bravely.

Imago Mandatory Credits: @officialtommyfleetwood/Instagram

There were many more iconic moments that Frankie created during his trip to Georgia this year. Let’s take a look at some of them.

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Frankie Fleetwood stole the show, much to Tommy Fleetwood’s amusement

Fans really got to witness the best of Frankie Fleetwood this year at Augusta National as Tommy Fleetwood gave him the opportunity to be himself on the course and in front of the camera. And that created some of the most hilarious moments worth capturing.

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The duo joined Kira K. Dixon for a special interview in the Under the Umbrellas segment of The Masters on YouTube. During their conversation, Dixon stated to Frankie that his father was a pretty good golfer. Without putting a second thought to it, he bluntly replied, “I guess.”

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Even before the day arrived, Frankie had already set his eyes on leaving a big impression on the fairway at Augusta National. Fleetwood admitted that he was determined to perform well in the 2026 Masters Tournament, but he emphasized how his son “will be trying his hardest” during the major week. Considering the impression he has left, grabbing everyone’s attention, his efforts certainly seemed to have paid off.