Prayers Pour in as Tour Golfer Suffers Tragic Injury Moments Before $1.5M Event: ‘Devastating’

Shocking reports have come in from South Africa a few minutes ago. 36-year-old Italian star, Andrea Pavan, has been hospitalized after a freak accident moments before his next DP World Tour appearance.

As confirmed by Monday Q Info, “Some horrible news from the DP event in South Africa. Andrea Pavan, 2-time DP winner was badly injured in a freak accident at this week’s event. According to multiple people Pavan fell down an elevator shaft after the doors opened on the floor he was on but the car itself wasn’t there.”

“He fell multiple floors and was badly injured. Although from the people i spoke with the injuries don’t seem to be life-threatening, he was in surgery for hours. Keep Andrea and his family in your thoughts.”

Pavan was scheduled to play in the 2026 Investec South African Open Championship. However, the accident occurred on Wednesday, which forced him to withdraw from the tournament. As confirmed in the tweet, he hasn’t sustained any life-threatening injuries. But they were still severe enough that he required surgery.

Due to his withdrawal, Richie Ramsay was asked to fill in on the field for the Investec South African Open Championship. No further reports have been released to reveal Pavan’s recovery timeline.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the incident occurred at a private residence. The property was not owned or rented by the DP World Tour.

The golf community was shocked to learn about the report. And they expressed themselves and also shared their best wishes for the 2-time DP World Tour champion in the comments section.

Netizens share their prayers for Andrea Pavan’s speedy recovery

The entire incident took everyone by surprise. But fans couldn’t help but share their prayers for Andrea Pavan.

Shocked by the odd occurrence and the severity of the incident, one of the fans said, “Damn. I’ve seen that happen in NYC with a fatality. He’s lucky to be alive. Prayers out for a speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏”

Despite the incident occurring all the way across the ocean, Pavan is still getting support from a fan in New York. Just goes to show how the golf community is connected globally. With so many people around the world praying for his recovery, he might be more blessed than others.

Someone wrote, “That is horrible news. Wish to see him out on the course soon and a speedy recovery.”

They just hope for Pavan’s speedy recovery and want him to come back to the course. He had been on a good run recently with a T14 finish in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and a T9 in the Qatar Masters. It will be sad to see him start from zero again.

Reflecting on what Pavan might be going through, a comment read, “That’s horrible. Had to be terrifying for him.”

It’s impossible to imagine what emotions he might have been put through after he realized that the elevator didn’t have a car. After the physical recovery, the Italian pro will also need to overcome the mental challenges he faced when he had the accident.

One of the fans wrote, “Just awful news. Career already blighted by injury and had got back to playing some really good golf again too. Hoping he makes a full recovery. 🙏”

Pavan has been troubled with wrist injuries for the last five years of his career. That has hindered his form and performance since 2021. Indeed, he had recently found a good run of form. However, after the accident, it’s hard to imagine where his game will be at if and when he eventually returns.

Another fan also said, “Oh my word. Hope Andrea is ok and recovers quickly – his comeback story has been one of the best things to watch in golf the last few years! 🙏”

The 36-year-old has certainly been on a better run recently. Even towards the end of 2025, he got a few great finishes in the books. His T4 finish in the Genesis Championship was probably the most impressive one he has recorded over the last few years. But Pavan hadn’t won anything since 2019. After this injury, it will be hard to predict when he will win on the DP World Tour again, if and when he does return to the fairway.