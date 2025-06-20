Prayers Pour in for Jordan Spieth After He Was Caught Screaming in Pain Mid-Round at PGA Tour Event

The fairways of TPC River Highlands saw a lot of action from some big names. Rory McIlroy had a flawless 6-under 64, and Scottie Scheffler, despite a bogey, still managed to end up at the top tied for 8-under par. There were hopes that Jordan Spieth would also be up there competing with the #1 and #2 after his recent interview. Instead, he found himself at the other end of the leaderboard on Thursday. After playing 7 out of the last 8 events, all he needed was a win. But his journey in Cromwell ended much sooner than he had expected.

As the Jordan Spieth Tracker account was keeping everyone updated, it posted some worrying tweets about the 3-time major winner’s health. At one point, they wrote, “He putted one handed bogey at 12 I’m a big Spieth fan but this is concerning just withdraw.” Spieth was hurting, and it was evident looking at him play at TPC River Highlands. He was even riding a golf cart at one point on the course. The 31-year-old confirmed his withdrawal after a wayward second shot on the par-5 13th. And sitting down for a press conference later, Spieth revealed what he was going through on the fairway.

A reporter asked him about the nature of his injury and how he sustained it. Spieth replied, “It was just like midway through on my irons. Everything was great in my gym session, and I’ve been very, very excited to go out and play. Things have been getting better and better, and then my right scap just kind of locked — like tightened midway through the warmup, and I just kept hitting, and then all of a sudden it was moving up, everything around it started to — and then it was over the left and then it was like everything, so I stopped.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It seems like his injury progressively got worse as he kept stressing his body on the course. Things had already gone too far by the time he reached the 13th hole. Spieth added, “I was just going to try to see if I could somehow get through at even. It’s a weird situation with an elevated event and no cut and important points and stuff. It’s like, well, what’s the downside if I can finish of just finishing even if it’s ugly, and then I hit my tee shot on 13, and it legitimately really hurt.”

AD

Despite the injury, he had a goal in his mind: finish the first 18 and get the injury checked later. But the last time he pushed himself this hard was back in 2017 when he got that career-changing injury. So when things got too tough to handle at Cromwell this evening, the Texan had to make a decision to do something he had never done in his career.

“I’ve never withdrawn from an event ever anywhere at any level, so I didn’t really know what to do. It just became too much. I didn’t see it turning around until probably Saturday. These things kind of last an extra day, and no matter what I was going to do, it was just going to be — I don’t know, it’s unfortunate,” he said, disappointed that he had to withdraw from the last Signature event of the season. And yes, for a fact, the 31-year-old has never quit an event midway at any level. That’s quite an accomplishment that has unfortunately come to an end today.

However, for someone who had just felt like himself after recovering from an 8-year-long injury, longevity mattered more than any silly record. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t disappointed with himself. Narrowing down the origin of the injury, he stated, “I may have just slept wrong and then something came along. I don’t know what caused it. I’ve done the same routine. I didn’t change anything up. I took Monday pretty easy. There was no excuses. It was very random. Unfortunate, given the timing.”

The days leading up to the 2025 Travelers Championship were quite relaxed for Jordan Spieth. He even had a great time with his caddie, Michael, hours after his final round in the 2025 U.S. Open. But the fresh injury has caused some concerns about his overall fitness. And his fans couldn’t help but analyze the situation in the comments of a tweet by NUCLR GOLF. Let’s see what they said.

Netizens analyze Jordan Spieth’s latest episode of injury

A video from the 13th tee was posted by NUCLR GOLF, where Jordan Spieth was seen loudly groaning after completing his swing. This was tweeted before the PGA Tour pro’s withdrawal. The painful video made one fan say, “Looks like a pinched nerve in his upper right side. Look at how he keeps his right shoulder still when he grabs the tee after. Could also be a slight muscle tear, or both. Either way, it’s extremely painful. Not good. He might miss the Open.” 27 days still remain for Spieth’s possible trip to Portrush. But depending on the severity of the injury, he could be out for anywhere between 2 to 12 weeks. And he mustn’t rush back just to compete in a major and risk getting injured again. So it might take him some time to return to the course.

Another justified the decision Spieth took only moments after the tweet. They said, “If he’s suffering from an injury it makes sense to withdraw. Definitely can’t afford to make the injury worse. I hope it’s nothing too serious.” With another major and a possible Ryder Cup run on the horizon, it wouldn’t be wise to risk a long-term injury. Especially when he started to find his rhythm again in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Teasing his antics post-final round at Oakmont, someone also suggested, “Too many brewskis at Buffalo Wild Wings.” For one of the top golfers who is expected to stand firm against the trials of the course, Spieth should not have slipped up and broken his diet after a disappointing round in a major. If the wings and beers had anything to do with his injury, then hopefully he won’t make that mistake again in the future.

Reflecting on how Spieth’s plans for the next few weeks have been derailed, someone wrote, “Right as he was getting some momentum too. Hope he gets right for the Scottish Open and Portrush.” After a couple of weeks of break, the top names on the PGA Tour were all expected to take a trip to Europe for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. That would help them prepare for the last major of the season, the British Open. But the way things ended for Spieth, he might not be able to keep up with that schedule.

Golfweek reporter David Dusek also chimed in to give an update about the situation. He tweeted, “Just sat in on Jordan Spieth talking at the clubhouse before leaving TPC River Highlands. He’s genuinely disappointed. He woke up feeling like pain in his neck. He got treatment, but as the round went on, it got worse. He couldn’t make good swings and knew it wasn’t going to improve. Spieth had never withdrawn from an event at any level.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There were quite a few fans who left their prayers for the PGA Tour pro. Here were some of the comments from them: “Damn. Hope he gets better soon,” “Prayers up for Jordan!,” and “Get well soon Jordan! Golf’s tough enough and when your back hurts or you can’t turn & finish your swing…🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️😩.” Despite early withdrawal, Spieth still has the support and blessings from the fans as they hope for a positive update on recovery in the near future.

Records aside, if Jordan Spieth wasn’t able to fulfill the basic demands of the fairway, then there was no reason for him to continue. He would have only made things worse by pushing himself to get a better score. The Dallas local was already 5-over par as he was just approaching the Bermuda Triangle. With 2025 Travelers Championship dreams coming to an end, the 31-year-old will need to reset his goals and start making a realistic checklist of expectations for the rest of the season.