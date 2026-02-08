Pressure Mounts on PGA Tour to Rethink Patrick Reed’s Suspension Decision After His Second 2026 Win

Patrick Reed is in the form of his life! In the last three weeks, he has won two DP World Tour titles. The only time he hasn’t won, he finished as the runner-up in Bahrain. Since leaving LIV Golf, the 35-year-old has been extremely consistent on the course. And that has helped him earn the support of the fans who want to see him play on the biggest stage in golf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

DP World Tour tweeted, “TWO WINS IN THREE WEEKS! 🔥 Patrick Reed wins the 2026 Qatar Masters 🏆.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed beat Calum Hill and the rest of the field by two strokes to capture his second win in three weeks at the Doha Golf Club. Two weeks ago, he had beaten Andy Sullivan & Co. by four strokes to win the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

He also nearly won the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship at the Royal Golf Club last week. After 72 holes, they couldn’t decide a winner, so Reed entered the playoffs with Freddy Schott and Hill. In the end, it was Schott who won the title after underscoring both his opponents in two holes of sudden death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed’s performance in the last few weeks has convinced the fans that he needs to be back on the PGA Tour. In fact, they want him to play in the flagship event preceding the first major of the season, The PLAYERS Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As one of the fans commented, “Another week, another dub for the resurgent P. Would’ve been three in a row if he could’ve gotten it done in the playoff at the Bapco last week. May be the best player in the world at this exact moment. Need him at THE PLAYERS™️.”