Proven Golfing Strategies to Lower Handicap Score Faster, Revealed

When thinking of chipping in golf, most fans would recollect the iconic Tiger Woods‘ 16th hole chip at ANGC in the 2005 Masters Tournament. The iconic shot that ended with the ball perfectly rolling over to give a glimpse at the Nike logo before dropping in is still a memory many enjoy. Many have tried to imitate it, but they have failed. To be able to deliver that kind of a shot requires years of practice, patience, precision, and judgment, something not many possess. Yet, it seemed like a common occurrence for Woods.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was a prime example of how far you can go in golf with an excellent short game. He was great off the tee as well, but his work in and around the green is just marvelous. While he mastered the technique of chipping, there are many others there who still can’t get the basics of it right. And that’s what we’re here to share with you.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Making your life easier around the green

Chipping is an art not everyone can master. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and others have dominated the course due to their short game abilities. But this is a department where even many other pros falter at times. And they end up going back to the basics to ensure they can get a result in big-money events.

As explained by golf coach Alastair Taylor, being good at chipping is about the position of the face, the movement of the swing, and the balance of the entire body. Beginning with the club, it’s important to understand the point of contact of the pitching wedge or an iron. It’s a common misconception that you are supposed to keep the face of the club open and with the sole digging into the grass. After all, many professional golfers follow that method. However, they put in hours and hours every day to ensure that they make the perfect contact.

For those who can’t afford to dedicate hours to practicing wedge or iron shots, you should look for a consistent technique. Hence, it’s important to understand that the sole of the iron or wedge is not supposed to come in contact with the grass. Instead, it’s the back of the face that should rest on the surface. Angling the club accordingly will help you control your chips better without putting in too many hours of work.

Coming to the movement of the swing, one thing to keep in mind is that the club is supposed to come in contact with the ball before it touches the grass. Hence, when you’re swinging downwards, ensure that you are able to hit the ball in one good flow before going in for a divot. Continuing to practice your swing accordingly will allow you to hit the ball accurately without worrying about the surface getting in the way.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 20, 2021; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Rickie Fowler looks at his club after chipping on to the 18th green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Good chipping technique is not only reliant on the club position and the swing. You need to ensure you are also in the right posture to be more consistent. Let’s understand how you can find the right stance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Be limber and let the swing flow

Another mistake that many golfers make is that they are too stiff during their swing or bend their knees while trying to connect. Mastering chipping and golf, in general, is about practicing a smooth-flowing swing. It should reflect in your grip of the club, your downward swing, and the stance of your body as well. Hence, staying rigid or needing to bend your knees to get proper contact means that you are not in the right stance to strike the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The trick is to ensure you are standing at the right distance and not completely upright. While you may not be hitting a full swing, standing at a distance convenient enough for your club or elbows not to bend while striking the ball is vital. Alternatively, you also need to tilt your body a little to the front to ensure that when you’re coming down with the swing, you actually give yourself the opportunity to lift the ball off the surface. For example, for a right-handed golfer, tilting your body towards your left shoulder will help you hit the underside of the ball without needing to bend your knees to make the right contact. But don’t tilt too much or you will increase the chances of missing the ball entirely.

With continued practice using these techniques, you should be able to master the art of consistently chipping much more quickly.