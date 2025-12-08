brand-logo
R&A Breaks The Open’s 90-Year-Old Tradition With Unexpected Schedule Decision

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 8, 2025 | 8:02 AM EST

For over 90 years, The Open Championship has been consistently played in July. They experimented with the schedule when the tournament initially began, but settled on the month in 1892. The major was scheduled early for one year in 1936, but hasn’t been diverted from the July schedule ever since. Over the last few decades, the major has been played between the second and third week of the seventh month every year. But R&A has decided to break the tradition in 2028.

As confirmed by the official website of The Open, the major will be pushed back to the month of August 2028. R&A has made the decision to accommodate the Los Angeles Olympics, which is scheduled from July 19-29.

R&A Chief Executive, Mark Darbon, said, “We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions.”

