Ralph Lauren Condemned Over USA’s Ryder Cup Uniform After Keegan Bradley Shared His True Feelings

The top-6 automatic qualifiers on Team U.S. for the 2025 Ryder Cup have been decided. With the conclusion of the BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley, and Harris English filled those spots. Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Xander Schauffele were already on the team. With half the job done, the team’s kit designers, Ralph Lauren, collaborated with various sources to release the designs for all three days of the tournament. And let’s just say, it hasn’t left a great impression on some media houses.

The Fried Egg Golf’s Community Manager, Will Knights, reacted strongly on X to the design released by Ralph Lauren and Team U.S. of the Ryder Cup. In their latest tweet, he said, “My general takeaway is that there are only so many different ways you can combine red, white, and blue, but I am certain that there are better ways than what they chose. Do we really need pixelated patches on chests that make you question your eyesight? Or blocky white and blue lines that look more like one of those mind-benders you’d find in a Highlights magazine?”

Speaking specifically of the design that seems to have been drawn with a paintbrush, Knights believed that Ralph Lauren lacked imagination when they came up with the concept. It’s an overused pattern from many years ago and doesn’t reflect uniqueness or quality. The fact that the brand added pixels to it makes it even more challenging to look at. Will thought that Ralph Lauren, being the powerhouse fashion brand that they are, could have developed something far more compelling than what they have produced in the end.

That’s not the only aspect that frustrated the Fried Egg Golf Community Manager. He also added, “I thought we left zipper collars back in 2007? If we’re bringing the mid-2000s back, I would love to see someone put a Nike Sasquatch driver in play on the first tee and with “We Fly High” by Jim Jones playing in the grandstand. I’m all in on that.” Zipper collars are certainly a controversial element of the T-shirt in the kit. If you don’t believe it, just ask yourself, have you ever seen Tiger Woods wear it?

If the man who made red and black popular on the golf course didn’t don the cursed zipper collars, then it certainly wasn’t famous. It’s convenient, no doubt. But golf is not a sport that aligns with polos that require zipper collars. It’s acceptable for athletes from fast-paced sports to wear them, like tennis, football, swimming, and more. But for the gentleman’s game, it just looks absurd. It never found a place in golf, even if it stayed around in 2007. And it certainly doesn’t deserve a comeback.

While Will Knights may not be in favor of the design by Ralph Lauren, Captain America seems to be enjoying sporting it already. Learn about his recent public appearances soon after the designs were revealed.

Keegan Bradley proudly dons the red, white, and blue

The design release from Ralph Lauren and Ryder Cup Team U.S. made the headlines. Reporters from the Today Show gathered in New York to cover it. They were also wearing different versions of the outfits to showcase them to the golf fans gathered behind the railings. The crew welcomed the captain in all his glory, wearing the American colors proudly for the first time since 2014. When asked about the outfit, Bradley said, “What’s more red, white, and blue than Ralph Lauren? It looks great. We’re excited to wear it, and our boys are going to be ready to go at Bethpage.”

Bradley also suggested that they might make the Captain’s Picks after the conclusion of the 2025 TOUR Championship. After the interview, the Team U.S. captain made his way to a course nearby, still donning the Ryder Cup colors. He handed out some tickets to a few random fans there. The entire incident was covered by the New York Post and its reporters.