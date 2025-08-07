Reactions Pour In From Bryson DeChambeau & More as Tommy Fleetwood Takes On Grueling Golf Challenge

It’s time for the Breaking 100 series! No, Bryson DeChambeau is not starting another series on his YouTube channel. Although breaking 100 would be relatively easy for any pro, let alone the Crushers GC captain. However, this time, the pro golfer who is committing to the idea is the beloved Tommy Fleetwood. And yes, even for the Englishman, breaking 100 would be light work. Even he wouldn’t probably remember the last time he didn’t cross that mark. So what’s the challenge here? Well, for Fleetwood, the challenge would be, he’d do it as a lefty!

Yes! The Tommy Fleetwood YouTube channel will feature the 34-year-old trying to score under 100 as a left-handed golfer. He gave everyone a glimpse of the same on his Instagram with the caption, “I have some breaking news!! Head over to my YouTube channel to find out!! #golf.” The post also featured a short video where he described the concept of the series. He also mentioned that the first video will feature his first range session as a lefty.

Going to Fleetwood’s YouTube channel, you can see that the video has already been uploaded. The 17:22-minute video has already received over 150K views in just 10 hours. The video has also received 7K likes and many comments. After viewing the video, fans are already anticipating Fleetwood winning his first PGA Tour event as a lefty. There were others who thought the English pro was good enough already to reach the goal he had set out to achieve before the beginning of the series, i.e., breaking 100.

Coming back to the Instagram post, Tommy Fleetwood’s reveal received a lot of love and attention from the world of golf. Let’s see how everyone reacted to it.

Bryson DeChambeau, the PGA Tour, and others react to Tommy Fleetwood becoming a lefty

At first glance, it seems that the PGA Tour has lost another big star to LIV Golf. And that’s how some of the fans reacted. However, upon further investigation, many from the community enjoyed what Tommy Fleetwood had in store for them. As Claire Rogers stated, “I love this so much.” Watching the Englishman have a go with the club as a lefty was thoroughly entertaining for her and everyone else in the comments.

Retired professional English boxer, Tony Bellew, was excited to learn about it as he simply wrote, “🔥👏🔥.” Having Fleetwood in the content creation business, starting a regular series of trying to break 100 as a lefty, would certainly be good for business and golf. Bellew loves to play golf and is often seen practicing the sport for leisure now that he is retired from boxing.

Retired English soccer player and coach Jimmy Bullard also dropped into the comments to share his views on the PGA Tour pro’s latest update. He wrote, “Don’t tease em tommy it’s me v you there after 😮.” Looks like Fleetwood already has a round of golf booked with Bullard once he has picked up his game as a lefty. He is an avid golf fan and has also attempted to qualify for The Open in the past.

Former CBS Sports journalist, Hally Leadbetter, opened the doors for Tommy into the club. She said, “ON BEHALF OF ALL LEFTIES, WELCOME!!!,” greeting the Team Europe star into the world of left-handed golfers. We are sure Phil Mickelson would be just as welcoming.

Lastly, the PGA Tour’s official account also left a comment saying, “Now batting lefty 👀.” Does that look troublesome for them or the Team U.S. captain, Keegan Bradley? Could Tommy Fleetwood beat him as a lefty in the future? Only time will tell.

Other than that, the post also received many likes from Bryson DeChambeau, Grace Kim, Rick Shiels, and others.