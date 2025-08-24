Reactions Pour In From Paige Spiranac, Caitlin Clark, & Golf Stars After Thrilling End to PGA Tour Season Finale

It took 4 54-hole leads for Tommy Fleetwood to finally turn his fortune around. The 34-year-old had been slogging for 164 PGA Tour events. He proved himself to be one of the most consistent players on the Tour with 45 top-10 finishes, more than a quarter of the events he had played. On six different occasions, the Englishman finished as a runner-up, and got third place six more times. Yet, a win evaded Fleetwood for the 7 years he has been on the PGA Tour, until now.

Tommy Fleetwood has finally won on American soil: the TOUR Championship 2025. And the PGA Tour’s official X account announced it with a simple “He did it.” His win was truly emphatic as he didn’t give anyone else a chance to chase him down. At the end of the tournament, Fleetwood was sitting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard with a 3-stroke lead over the field. Co-leader after 54 holes, Patrick Cantlay, shot a 1-over 71 to finish tied second with Russell Henley. But neither of them was close to causing the English pro any discomfort in the back nine.

As shared by many news outlets, Shane Lowry & Justin Rose stayed back after the completion of their round. They wanted to stick around when their friend, Fleetwood, made the winning putt. In fact, many tweets shared by Fried Egg Golf, NUCLR Golf, Claire Rogers, & others also showed Justin recording Tommy’s final putt on his phone. But they were not the only ones who celebrated the 34-year-old’s first PGA Tour title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The internet went wild in anticipation of Tommy Fleetwood’s first win. And tweets came in like a flood once it was confirmed that he had won the title. Let’s see how everyone celebrated it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Tommy Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour win breaks the internet & barriers of sport

It’s no secret that Tommy Fleetwood is one of the beloved figures in golf & sports. His first PGA Tour win after 7 years of struggle is one of the biggest moments of the season. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that many popular athletes & influencers congratulated him for the win. One of them was NBA legend LeBron James, who was pushing tweets all day as he intently watched Fleetwood play.

When he finally won, James tweeted, “Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1 !!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆.” Like many of Tommy’s fans, it looks like LeBron has also closely followed the tough journey of the now 1-time PGA Tour champion. James would know how difficult things can get some times, even when you are an exceptional player, after the challenging seasons he had in his rookie year in 2003-04 and also in 2018-19.

Golf community’s favorite diva, Paige Spiranac, also dropped a tweet saying, “Congratulations to Tommy Fleetwood! His perseverance to not give up after some heartbreaking loses has been special to watch. What a time to get it done!” She rightfully highlighted Fleetwood’s resolve to keep going even during the biggest losses. Even when he lost the 2025 Travelers Championship earlier this year to Keegan Bradley, he remained positive about his approach going ahead.

Hours ago, before the final result, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark had already announced, “This has to be Fleetwood’s day.” And when it finally happened, she responded to her tweet with, “Awesome. Sports rock.” The energy around Fleetwood’s win was big enough for Clark to claim that sports as a whole are rocking at the moment. Well, the English golfer’s win has certainly brought the whole world together in celebration.

Recovering from an injury, hopefully, Billy Horschel didn’t pull a muscle while celebrating Tommy Fleetwood’s win. However, he did share his joy with a tweet that read, “Take a bow Tommy! You deserve it for how you have handled everything over the years to get to this point. 👏👏👏#FedExCupChamp.” Like Spiranac, Fleetwood’s perseverance seems to have impressed Horschel as well.

Lastly, X celebrity and PGA Tour star, Michael Kim, wrote, “Like everyone else, I am so happy for Tommy. Probably the nicest guy on tour. Congrats Tommy!” While Kim’s journey had ended during the BMW Championship, he couldn’t help up acknowledge the brilliant strokeplay of the nicest guy on the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking about Fleetwood’s attitude, his good friend, Rory McIlroy, had also shared what he thought of the Englishman during his post-tournament interview. He told the media, “I think it shows how great of an attitude he has towards the game, how resilient he is. Look, everyone knows it’s — if he gets it done today, that would be amazing. I think we’d all love him to.” This interview was conducted when Fleetwood still had 9 holes to play. At that point, he had a 2 stroke lead against the field and was facing tough competition from Henley, Cantlay, and a surprising threat from Scottie Scheffler as well.

Finally, Tiger Woods tweeted a beautiful message about Tommy for his win. The big cat’s tweet read, “Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!” Woods, who has overcome his own struggles and won big titles like the 2019 Masters Tournament, would be quite aware of what it is like to be in that position. And Tommy Fleetwood would certainly be overjoyed to receive such a great message from Woods.