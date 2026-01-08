Relegated LIV Golf Pro Joins Hands With Controversial Brand That Augusta National Took Actions Against

Despite getting relegated from LIV Golf, Anthony Kim is still attracting sponsors. The 40-year-old is a beloved figure in the golf community. While he may not be at the peak of his career, he’s still quite popular in the sport. Hence, he was able to find a new sponsor months after leaving LIV Golf. However, Kim might have signed with a controversial brand deal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, “@malbongolf appears to have a deal in place with Anthony Kim.”

In the image attached to the tweet, Kim was seen wearing a Malbon golf polo during an interview. However, details of any deal between the pro and the brand still haven’t been confirmed by both parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Malbon’s co-founder, Stephen Malbon, seems to be a supporter of Kim. He had also commented on an Instagram post shared by hypegolf welcoming the veteran pro back to golf after his 12-year sabbatical. The post was shared on February 29, 2024. It was captioned, “@anthonykimofficial is now on Instagram, announcing his return to pro golf with this minute-long video.”

This comes as a surprise, as he doesn’t usually indulge in such player activities unless he’s talking about Malbon’s ambassadors. Stephen has posted pictures of Charley Hull & Jason Day wearing Malbon gear in the past. But now that Kim was seen wearing the brand’s attire, maybe the co-founder might start sharing photos of the veteran golfer as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Anthony Kim must be careful of how he manages his deal with Malbon. Especially considering how controversial the brand has proven to be for Day in the past.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Will association with Malbon be a boon or a curse for Anthony Kim?

As Jason Day would attest, Malbon’s choice of golf wear has been less than ordinary. There’s no doubt he has enjoyed wearing what Stephen & Erica have proposed to him. But the PGA of America and Augusta National officials haven’t agreed with their design concepts. And that created a lot of controversy during the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Day was forced to remove his vest as the one he was wearing was too unorthodox. Apparently, the size of the logo was too big and violated the Augusta National dress code guidelines.

He was also accused of disrespecting the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last season after Malbon decided to dress him in a baggy outfit. When asked if he had a say in what he wanted to wear, Day replied, “They [Malbon] just scripted me in it and I was wearing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, after what happened at Augusta National in 2024, Day was asked to present the script for all four days of the Masters Tournament last season. He told Dan Rapaport that he got his outfits approved by the club officials before the tournament began.

At no point has Jason Day complained about his association with Malbon. But it certainly has caused a lot of issues for him. Now that Anthony Kim might be associated with the brand, he can expect to deal with such issues as well.