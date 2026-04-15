Reports: LIV Golf on Brink of Losing PIF Funding Despite Veteran Pro Dismissing Shutdown Rumors

The party is almost over! When they started, LIV Golf promised to be louder and better golf. They have certainly made a lot of noise, shaking a lot of things up in the sport. However, after suffering $1.4 billion worth of losses while Yasir Al-Rumayyan sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ on stage, reports suggest the PIF may finally be ready to pull the plug on their dream project.

As reported on Financial Times, “Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is on the verge of cutting its support for LIV Golf, in a move that would jeopardise the future of a multibillion-dollar project that sparked a civil war across the sport.”

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The announcement came hours after the LIV Golf executives hosted an emergency meeting in Manhattan. This would come as a shock to some, especially after Sergio Garcia claimed that Al-Rumayyan had their backs. The specifics of the meeting were kept hidden, with the players also unaware of what was going on. It was revealed that LIV Golf will make a major announcement in the late afternoon.

With the secrecy of the meeting, everyone assumed it was going to be something big. There were reports of LIV Golf shutting down its operations completely. Others said that they were actually having a merger with either the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour. However, neither of those rumors turned out to be true.

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After investing over $5 billion in the LIV Golf league project, it seems that the PIF has had enough. They have already suffered a $1.4 billion loss. Moreover, Scott O’Neil had claimed that it would take five to ten years to become profitable.

But Al-Rumayyan & Co. weren’t happy about the plan, it seems. Especially after they had already invested so much in the first five years. But they still hadn’t stopped investing in them until a while ago.

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Did the players’ recent performance change the mind of Yasir Al-Rumayyan & Co. about LIV Golf?

Even after suffering a $1.4 billion loss, the Public Investment Fund hadn’t given up on LIV Golf. On February 23, 2026, Yasir Al-Rumayyan & Co. injected another $266.6 million into the league.

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That had turned their total investment into $5.3 billion. And they still hadn’t seen any profit on it. With Anthony Kim’s win followed by Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau’s domination, it looked like things were back on track and running smoothly.

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However, it all went south at Augusta National. LIV Golf’s biggest draw, Bryson DeChambeau, missed the cut. So did the two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson and Greg Norman’s golden boy, Cameron Smith. After four rounds of action, only Tyrrell Hatton finished in the top 10 in the major. Sergio Garcia’s embarrassing incident of destroying the tee zone in the final round also drew a lot of negative attention.

With so many things going wrong in the four days, LIV Golf and the PIF were in the limelight once again. This could have triggered such a strong reaction from the investors.