‘Respect Is Earned’: Golf Fans Praise Brooks Koepka’s Brutally Honest Take on PGA Tour Return

No one would have been more excited about Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour than he himself. But he hasn’t had the best time since he came back to the place he once called home. Yet, he is trying to give his best shot at doing all he can to get the best opportunities on the Tour. And Koepka put it into words during an interview at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

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Koepka told the reporters, “The way I look at it is, I was just itching to get in (to the Signature events), but I’m accepting of where I am at. I understand that there are prices to pay for coming back. I’m willing to accept those and whatever I have to do. I knew this year was gonna be challenging, even to get in them. I thought maybe by the U.S. Open. But to know that I’m knocking on the door already is a good thing. The answer to everything is to play better, and you’re in.”

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Despite his status and reputation, Koepka is not getting any special privileges on the PGA Tour. The terms of his return clearly state that he can’t receive any exemptions to Signature events for the entirety of 2026. Hence, he has not appeared in either of the $20 million tournaments so far. However, by playing the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, the 36-year-old is building his own path into the Signature events.

After the Truist Championship, which is also being played this week, there will only be two Signature events left this season. And if Koepka wins the Dunes Golf Club tournament, he will make the field for both of them.

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That said, the fans were impressed by Koepka’s views. And they shared that in the comments section.

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Koepka’s humility wins over the internet

Brooks Koepka’s self-reflection was refreshing for the netizens who had been treated to a lot of controversy recently. And they couldn’t help but praise the five-time major winner for his refreshing attitude.

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One of the fans wrote, “Good to see Brooks willing to put his ego aside and work himself back on Tour. In his heart he knows he misses the competition and wants to make things right. Takes a real man to be humble enough and admit what he needs to do to win back his fans.”

Since the beginning of 2025, rumors have suggested that Koepka wasn’t enjoying his time in LIV Golf. Now that he is back in the Tour, he is back in the competitive environment that he cherished. And just because he is not qualified for the Truist Championship doesn’t mean he can’t play this week. Playing the alternate PGA Tour event also presents plenty of opportunities. Koepka admitting his flaws and fighting for his place really won over this fan.

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Someone else wrote, “Displaying actual humility differentiates him from the likes of Dechambro, which will serve Kopka well in the near future.”

Another fan also had the same views as they said, “Interesting contrast between Koepka‘s comments and the nonsense that Dechambeau keeps spewing. And as a player, Bryson’s resume is not in the same league as Brooks’. I’ve never been a fan of either, but Koepka could win me over with this attitude…”

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Bryson DeChambeau recently confirmed that he spoke to the PGA Tour executives about a possible return. However, he stated that they were not willing to negotiate on his desired terms, which disappointed him. Compare that to Koepka’s humility to earn his place again, and you can see a stark difference between the players. No wonder they are being compared by multiple fans.

Lastly, a comment read, “Great to see, being grateful will go a long way towards regaining support. #Maturity,” while another fan said, “Respect is earned. He gets it.”

Koepka’s actions and words are creating a positive impression of him in the golf community. He is not trying to earn a free ticket into tournaments just because of his popularity. He must have seen what happens when you do that after Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler faced the wraith of the fans for it last year.