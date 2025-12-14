Respect Pours in from Amanda Balionis & Co. as Cara Banks Exits Golf Channel After 11 Years

After nearly 11 years of dedicating her life to Golf Channel, Cara Banks is finally stepping down from her role. The legendary analyst became a mainstay for studio golf shows, providing in-depth coverage of the sport and any news related to it. But now she’s moving away from the position and into a new role with NBC.

As Banks shared on her Instagram post, “End of an era! Today marked my last ever show on @golfchannel … After nearly 11 years of hosting studio golf shows, I will now be moving full time to @nbcsports where you’ll find me on weekend golf coverage, Premier League, Stifel Snow Show & @nbcolympics .”

She also specified, “I will never forget the leap from England to hosting live studio shows here in the U.S. in 2015 and grateful to everyone who held my hand as I grew along the way 🙏🏼 Now we’re on to the next adventure, see you Monday on @nbcsportssoccer !”

Banks specialized in golf studio shows for over a decade. She replaced Holly Sonders back in 2015. The veteran analyst has worked with popular golf experts like Rex Hoggard, Damon Hack, Ryan Lavner, Eamon Lynch, and many more during her 11 years in the space.

In her new role, she will not only cover golf, but also be a soccer, winter sports, and Olympics analyst.

Her exit from the golf studio caught a lot of attention from her colleagues in the golf coverage space. Let’s see what they had to say.

Amanda Balionis & Co. show strong support for Cara Banks’ big career move

As heartbreaking as it is to see Cara Banks leave Golf Channel, Hally Leadbetter was happy to see her exploring new verticals. She commented, “You’re incredible, Cara!!!! Congratulations! 🚀.”