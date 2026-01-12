Retired LPGA Pro Abused After Defending Vijay Singh’s 2026 PGA Tour Exemption

Essentials Inside The Story At the age of 62, Vijay Singh is utilizing his career earnings exemption to return to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season.

Retired LPGA star Jane Park expressed her support for Singh, prompting strong criticism from a netizen.

Jane Park's previous social media experiences.

At 62, Vijay Singh is having another go at the PGA Tour. The 34-time champion, who was once a dominant force on the Tour, used his earnings exemption to retain his membership. Notably, Jane Park showed support for the legend. However, not everyone agrees with Singh’s move, and thus, unfortunately, Park was subject to a lot of criticism.

The retired LPGA Tour star shared a glimpse of what she has been dealing with on social media recently. When the news about Singh’s return broke, she released a statement saying, “Why shouldn’t he play if he’s fit to? The guy can do what he wants. He’s not ‘taking up a spot’ if he’s earned it.”

One particular user named Jake was infuriated with the ex-LPGA Tour pro’s statement, as they replied by saying, “he’s by definition taking up a spot. Are you really this dull?”

Given the PGA Tour’s limited fields for the 2026 season, Singh’s use of his exemption would mean that one of the pros who could have made the tournament as an alternate may miss out on a start.

Park responded to the user, writing, “Whoa, no need to be name calling. Whether you think im dull or not, Vijay is gonna play in that event because he can. If I had the chance to participate in a sporting event solely based on merit, I would ride that s— till the day I couldn’t anymore.”

As Park stated, whether Singh is taking up a spot or not, it’s an opportunity that is available to be taken. If the PGA Tour allows the pros to navigate such options, then the players shouldn’t be blamed for taking them.

Notably, Jake continued with the “name-calling”.

In the end, Park ended up sharing the conversation on her Instagram story with a caption, “I’m stuck in the hospital all day so why not argue with strangers on the internet? Oh Jake, how will I ever survive without your respect?”

Imago Source – Jane Park’s Instagram Story

Notably, this is not the first time Jane Park’s opinions have invited criticism.

Has the internet been unfair to Jane Park?

The debate about Vijay Singh’s return was still a topic regarding golf. So it’s understandable that opinions may differ. However, there have been times when some from the community have commented on Jane Park’s family life as well.

In August 2025, she shared candid posts about the struggles of being a parent to a child with disabilities. Unfortunately, Park was met with a lot of negative comments from one of her followers, who criticized her for monetizing her daughter’s epilepsy on Instagram. She fired back at the user with a strong, but sarcastic statement.

However, the internet hasn’t always been unfair to Park. She has often received a lot of support from strangers in her initiatives. The ‘Saving Grace’ fundraiser and everyone who contributed to it are a prime example of that.