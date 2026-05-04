Rickie Fowler Ends Nightmare Stretch as He Qualifies for PGA Championship 2026

Bringing back the orange outfit on Sunday really did the trick for Rickie Fowler. The 37-year-old was desperate to earn a place in the 2026 PGA Championship field this year. And his efforts on the field were enough to help him qualify for his first major appearance of the 2026 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per Rickie Fowler Updates, “🚨#BREAKING — Rickie Fowler has qualified for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink! 🔥”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, Fowler didn’t need to make it into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings to make the cut. There was another qualification criterion that could allow him to make the field at the Aronimink Golf Club.

The 2026 PGA Championship qualifiers were also determined by the PGA Championship points standings. It considers a golfer’s performance from the 2025 Truist Championship through the 2026 Miami Championship. And Fowler wasn’t the only one who benefited from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from him, 34 other golfers also made the field for the major. Some of them include Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard, & more. Fowler and Spieth were both eager to make the major as they participated in the 2026 Cadillac Championship together.

As far as Fowler goes, apparently, he scored a lot of points thanks to his great consistency over the last few months. While he didn’t win any events, he has been delivering good results since late 2025 and throughout 2026. That helped him finish 25th in the points standings. And as per the rules, the top 70 in the standings all receive the opportunity to play in the major.

ADVERTISEMENT

After missing the Masters Tournament earlier this year, Fowler would be relieved to finally get to play a major. Having missed the cut in the 2025 PGA Championship, he will be eager to play all four rounds of the event this year and hopefully compete for the title as well.

While Fowler was fortunate enough to qualify, some of his colleagues didn’t have the same luck. Let’s see who will not be joining the orange man at Aronimink Golf Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big names who will not join Rickie Fowler in the 2026 PGA Championship field

There are some interesting names outside the points list who have qualified for the PGA Championship and will compete with Rickie Fowler for the cut. Alex Fitzpatrick is sitting at 85th on the list. However, after his Zurich Classic of New Orleans win with Matt Fitzpatrick, he has booked a ticket to the Aronimink Golf Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

71st-placed Tyrrell Hatton’s case is also quite unique. While he is not sitting within the qualifying ranks like Fowler, he is still playing the 2026 PGA Championship. That’s because he is the world #25 player at the moment. Moreover, his T3 finish at Augusta National also holds some weight. Even if it doesn’t give him any official qualification points.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Max Homa won’t be in the field to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy this year. In fact, he is not qualified to play any Signature event as well. The same goes for Tony Finau, who was considered a big star a few years ago.

With a few big names missing and some interesting players on the field, Fowler will still be challenged to play all four rounds of the event. It will be interesting to see what he is able to achieve beyond that.