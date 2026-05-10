Rickie Fowler Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Having turned pro in 2009, Rickie Fowler has enjoyed an outstanding career on the PGA Tour. He has won some of the biggest titles over the years and beaten several huge stars in golf like Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, & Co. Putting it to numbers, Fowler has six PGA Tour wins to his name. But his bank balance tells a different story.

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How much is Rickie Fowler worth in 2026?

Fowler doesn’t have any major wins to his name. Yet, nearly everyone around him in the top 20 on the career money list has won a major. Only Matt Kuchar and Patrick Cantlay have not achieved that feat.

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Fowler‘s consistency comes from often finishing high on the leaderboard. He has 89 top 10s in 376 events. He also has 15 runner-ups and 8 third-places to his name. That just shows how often he is seen competing for the title.

Such a high level of consistency has made Rickie Fowler earn some huge paychecks over the years. So far, from the PGA Tour alone, he has made $56,473,311. Considering his other earnings, he has also received some bonuses worth over $15 million. So he must have earned more than $71 million.

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However, his net worth is slightly different. After using up some of the funds he made, Fowler has ended up with a net worth of around $40 million.

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Now, a player of Fowler’s stature obviously has an impressive endorsement portfolio. Let’s look at the brands he is signed with.

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Fowler’s endorsement portfolio in the golf world

Being one of the most popular golfers in the world comes with its benefits. And Rickie Fowler has reaped the rewards for that. He has signed with some huge brands over the years. And his list keeps on growing.

His clubs, clothing, and accessories all come from the same place. Fowler trusts Cobra PUMA Golf to help him look sharp and play better on the fairway. And that is certainly working its wonders in 2026. But he also has sponsorship deals with TaylorMade and Titleist.

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Fowler’s watch partner has been the Rolex brand for a few years now. He signed with the luxury brand in 2023 and has often sported their products in events. The last couple of old endorsements he received come from Rocket Mortgage and Ernst & Young (EY). Although the orange man signed the perfect deal recently with a new brand.

In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports‘ Andrew Whitelaw, Fowler revealed that he has signed with the popular orange juice brand, Tropicana.