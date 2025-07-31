Rickie Fowler Opens Up About ‘Full Circle’ Moment He Never Saw Coming

Full circle is what life is all about. At least for Rickie Fowler. Barry McDonnell, who died in 2011 at age 75, was his role model. His signature was Fowler’s first tattoo, and Fowler’s parents trusted him to teach their son, often dropping him off at the range to learn under McDonnell and picking him up at dark. “I spent probably almost as much time with him as I did my family growing up,” Fowler once said. Now that Fowler is at the stage where he receives love, he is nothing but grateful.

He recently expressed his gratitude for receiving so much love from the fans. In the press conference preceding the 2025 Wyndham Championship, he was asked when he realized that he was popular in the community, especially among the younger generation who look up to him. Fowler told the media, “I mean, within the first couple of years, I think. One, I dressed a little louder, more colorful than the other guys, and kids took a liking to the hats or things that we were wearing. Wasn’t something that we necessarily planned on. I feel like all that has to happen organically.”

Fowler is famous for wearing his iconic orange attire on Championship Sundays. That caught a lot of attention. Especially from the youth who loved his eccentric style on the golf course. Speaking strictly of his style, Fowler has previously mentioned how he tries to be himself on the course. And that seems to help him connect with the fans. He is also considered to be quite humble and kind in nature, which always reflects positively in the community.

He admitted, “I’ve been lucky to be in that position and to have the following and to be able to be someone that kids look up to, and then even more so that the parents allow that or are thankful that it’s me. I was fortunate to have a lot of guys that I looked up to, whether it was out here or in moto or in different sports, so to be in that position or to kind of go full circle, it’s special to be in that spot.” Fowler loves his fans and has always tried to give back to the community that has shown him so much love.

The 36-year-old gifted his golf ball to a fan after a round in the 2017 Northern Trust. He was also seen signing the shirt of a fan back in 2023 when he won the Rocket Classic. During the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational, Fowler also invited a fan on the green for a putting contest during a practice round. Earlier that year, during the American Express, he received and proudly showed off a picture a young fan drew of him.

These were just some of the instances that showed the kind nature of the PGA Tour pro, and just showed what he truly means by his life being a full circle. From chasing the dream to becoming a role model himself, things have certainly turned around for Fowler. On the course, Rickie Fowler may not be having the best time right now. After all, it has been a hot minute since he won. In fact, he has struggled a lot recently, getting only one top-10 finish in 2025. He didn’t even make the field for the Masters and the U.S. Open while missing the cut for the PGA Championship this season. While he is still searching for his form, he will continue to entertain the crowd with his choice of outfit at Sedgefield Country Club.

USA Today via Reuters May 15, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Rickie Fowler walks on eighth green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Having said that, where does Rickie Fowler stand as he goes into the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs?

Will Rickie Fowler’s iconic orange outfits feature in the FedEx Cup playoffs?

Despite a below-average season, Rickie Fowler has still been able to provide fair competition to his rivals on the PGA Tour. As things stand, he is 52nd on the FedEx Cup leaderboard. The 36-year-old will be on the field for the 2025 Wyndham Championship as well. This will be his last shot to break into the top 50 in the season’s ranking. If he manages to do so, then fans will see Fowler play both the FedEx St Jude Championship and the BMW Championship in the following weeks.

A win in Greensboro would help the Jupiter local gain 500 FedEx points. Not only will he break his winless streak, but that will push him into the top 30 of the leaderboard. That means he will play the 2025 Tour Championship alongside Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas. With the 2025 Ryder Cup team selection also getting closer, any positive result will help Rickie Fowler grab the attention of Keegan Bradley for a possible Captain’s Pick at Bethpage Black.