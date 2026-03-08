Rickie Fowler’s Reaction After Encountering Gator at Arnold Palmer Invitational Steals the Show

Even the wildlife isn’t safe when Rickie Fowler and his caddie, Ricky Romano, are on the golf course. Fans got a glimpse of it when the duo was walking down the grass at the Bay Hill Club. Playing the final round of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Fowler was in no mood to be messed around. And a gator got the best of him while minding its own business far away from disturbing play.

The PGA Tour tweeted a clip of Fowler and Romano walking close to Lake Tibet. That’s when the duo spotted a gator popping his head out of the water. They may have been joking or were just frustrated. But the veteran caddie and his boss gestured as if they were going to jump into the water to deal with the wild animal. Surprised by their reaction, the gator dove into the water, hiding itself from Fowler and Romano.

When the commentators first spotted Fowler and Romano, they warned them that they wouldn’t want to get close to the water. But after looking at how they reacted, they had a huge laugh before one of them said, “You gotta love it!”

That’s when they recollected the iconic Cody Gribble gator incident. Walking down the same path, the 35-year-old had seen a gator resting on the edge of the lake on the grass. He was facing the lake with its tail pointing towards the inside of the golf course. Gribble just gave a small pat to the tail and the gator just crawled away into the water in fear.

While Roman or Fowler didn’t come in contact with the gator this year, their attitude suggested they would have done the same. Especially after seeing Gribble’s iconic video that went viral in the golf community.

But Fowler can’t afford to get distracted by gators and giving the crowd a laugh right now. He has the biggest things to worry about at Bay Hill Club.

Rickie Fowler is a few strokes away from achieving his goal

No, Rickie Fowler is not exactly in contention to win the title. The 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational is primarily being battled between Daniel Berger and Akshay Bhatia. Not that the six-time PGA Tour champion can’t put himself into the picture. But his priorities may lie somewhere else this Sunday.

All Fowler needs is to finish solo fifth or better in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational to make it to Augusta National this year. He is five strokes away from the position after playing nine holes. It will be a tall task to achieve if he wants to get it done at Bay Hill itself.

It’s not like this is Fowler’s only opportunity. Three top-15 finishes before the 2026 Masters Tournament will also do the job. And he is already sitting at T12 after playing 63 holes. But after coming so close to the top-5, he might not get a better opportunity to book his ticket to the first major of the season.

So Rickie Fowler should forget about the gators and focus on the leaderboard. That might help him perform better and hopefully make it into the top-5.