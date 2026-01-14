Rickie Fowler Sides With Jordan Spieth After Brooks Koepka Hurt PGA Tour Players With Decision to ‘Return’

Not everyone has welcomed Brooks Koepka back to the PGA Tour. Michael Kim admitted that there are those who are “pissed” about the former LIV Golf pro’s return. However, not everyone shares the same sentiment. For instance, Rickie Fowler seems excited for the return of Koepka to the PGA Tour system.

During the TGL match between New York GC and Jupiter Links, he was asked to share his feelings about the situation. Fowler told the reporters, “I think it’s great. I feel like Brooks has been in a position, he’s wanted to be back playing with us for quite a while, so I’m very happy that we’re back in the position where we’re at now.”

Rumors of the former Smash GC captain wanting to return had been floating around for nearly a year. His appearance in the TGL match in February 2025 really got everyone excited. Then Fred Couples claimed that Koepka was craving coming back to the PGA Tour. Now that he has made the switch, it seems that all the speculation turned out to be true.

Fowler also mentioned, “I think the guys that were involved on the board level and the players that are involved, I think they did a great job of figuring out how do we make this happen and making it feel like — obviously we want him back and it not to feel like it was a closed door. I know he’s excited. I saw him actually as I was on the PAC call receiving the news that everything was going through and what was going to happen. So yeah, I think there’s a lot of people that are excited about it.”

Interestingly, Jordan Spieth also holds the same opinion.