‘RIP’: Golf Community in Mourning as 2x Major Champ Fuzzy Zoeller Dies at 74

Only a few hours ago, the experts covering the 2025 Skins Game were revealed. And the list included Peter Jacobsen, an experienced veteran who won the 2008 Wendy’s Champions Skins Game with Fuzzy Zoeller by beating Jack Nicklaus & Tom Watson. Hours before the return of the Skins Game, reports of Zoeller’s passing have come to light.

As confirmed by NUCLR GOLF, “Fuzzy Zoeller has passed away at the age of 74. Fuzzy won 2 major championships and amassed 19 worldwide wins over his career. Rip Fuzzy.”

The late legend was one of the most beloved figures in golf. In addition to that, he enjoyed an illustrious PGA career with ten big titles. It included two majors, the 1979 Masters Tournament and the 1984 U.S. Open Championship.

On both occasions, he beat some of the biggest names in golf. In ’79, he warded off threats from Nicklaus and Watson to win the Green Jacket. And in ’84, it was Greg Norman whom he had to beat to win the major championship. He also had an interesting dynamic with Tiger Woods in 1997.

His passing left the golf world heartbroken. And many shared their love and support for Zoeller’s family.

The internet is left heartbroken learning about Fuzzy Zoeller’s passing

One of the most significant messages came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. In a special post shared by the PGA Tour, he was quoted as saying, “The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller. Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

Zoeller was known for his quick-witted and playful personality. Apart from his outstanding abilities on the golf course, he was also an amazing human being. Many would remember him waving a white towel in the 1984 U.S. Open after Greg Norman sank the long putt on the 72nd hole. It was a sign of respect towards the Australian legend, showing that he wanted to surrender to his brilliance.

In fact, the U.S. Open official account shared the video of Norman’s putt & Zoeller’s surrender in the post dedicated to his passing. They wrote, “One of the greatest sporting gestures in our Championship’s history. RIP to our 1984 champion, Fuzzy.” To this day, it’s still one of the greatest show of respect for an opponent. Even Norman wouldn’t have denied it.

John Daly also shared a sweet post with a message, “To a best friend and a father figure who helped me a ton in my life… I’ll miss you beyond words🕊️ Rest in Peace Fuzzy ❤️.” Daly & Zoeller shared a very friendly dynamic on & off the field. In fact, the late legend had also bet that John wouldn’t reach 50, judging by his eccentric lifestyle. Daly wouldn’t have imagined that it would be Zoeller who would be the first one to go between the two.

Continuing to speak fondly about his character, Josh Carpenter wrote, “Polarizing at times, but Fuzzy was one of golf’s great characters. One of the fans also had something similar to say about his character as he commented, “One of golf’s great players and personality.” While his game did the talking on the course, he sure knew how to present himself off it as well. That is what made him such a distinct figure in the sport.