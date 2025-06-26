Rival of Charlie Woods, Who Smashed Tiger Woods’s Record, to Make Major PGA Tour Leap

The HCC Championship Course will see a new name rise to the highest rank in the next couple of weeks. And it’s none other than the young protege who took out Tiger Woods‘s incredible amateur record by a mile, or at least ten months and one day. Add 15 years to that, and that is how old Woods was when he was awarded the first of his two AJGA Rolex Boys Player of the Year awards. Miles Russell did it the day after he turned 15 in 2023. And now, one of Charlie Woods‘s biggest rivals is going to take the next big step in his young career as he commits to his 3rd PGA Tour event.

Preceding the Open Championship, while the top names on the Tour will be in Scotland for the Genesis Open, an alternate event will give other stars the opportunity to shine. The ISCO Championship, a $4 million tournament, will be played from July 10-13, 2025. And as the event’s official Instagram page announced, it will feature a list of young stars who are yearning for a place in the big leagues. Among them will be Luke Clanton, Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati, and Miles Russell. While everyone else on the list has played a few PGA Tour events, Miles is still relatively new to the scene.

The tournament will feature 144 players on the field. Along with the names mentioned above, Brandt Snedeker, Isaiah Salinda, and Karl Vilips. Snedeker is the only one who has found quite a lot of success on the PGA Tour in the past. It will still be a great opportunity for the young golfers to leave a mark on the PGA Tour. The biggest stars on the Tour won’t be present, so it will be a great opportunity for young guns like Clanton and Russell to rise to the occasion and finish at the top end of the table.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISCO Championship (@iscochampionship) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Miles Russell has also had his fair share of contests with Charlie Woods in the past. Let’s take a look at some of their battles that put the spotlight on both young stars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Miles Russell vs. Charlie Woods: Tiger Woods’s legacy on the line

After beating Tiger Woods’s 32-year-old record in 2023, Miles Russell has received quite a few opportunities to beat Charlie Woods on the course as well. The two also went head-to-head at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and the 76th United States Junior Amateur Championship in 2024. Miles finished as the winner and in 5th place in the tournaments, respectively, while Charlie, who is still quite inexperienced in the amateur scene, got a T25 and T240 in those events.

However, in their most recent battle, it was Woods who took out the competition on the field, which included Russell. Tiger Woods’s son beat his rival by 6 strokes and the field by 3 to win the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational. However, Miles Russell did finish second ahead of another protege, John Daly II, in the 2025 Northeast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament. Charlie Woods had also received an invitation to the event, but chose not to participate in it. It will be interesting to see how their rivalry unfolds once they progress through the ranks and compete in the PGA Tour together.