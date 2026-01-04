Rory McIlroy Admits He Didn’t Want Wife Erica to Accompany Him in New York

Essentials Inside The Story Why was Rory McIlroy reluctant about his wife accompanying him in New York?

While he was unperturbed by the most of the abuse, there was one particular comment that tested McIlroy's limits.

McIlroy's teammates shifted the blame from the crowd to the top management, claiming that they failed in their duties.

The behavior of the spectators at Bethpage Black is still one of the most shocking incidents of 2025. Months after the incident, fans and players alike still discuss how bad the crowd’s behavior in New York was during the Ryder Cup. Most recently, it was Rory McIlroy who was asked about it, and he discussed what went through his mind back then.

The Irishman joined The Overlap podcast with retired soccer stars Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, and Ian Wright. During a segment, McIlroy told the crew, “If one of the partners heard something they didn’t like, then that affected the mood in the team or in the room. So I just didn’t want them to bring that into the team room at all.”

Notably, the European side was already anticipating abuse at Bethpage. So McIlroy & Co. knew that it was vital for the team to maintain their spirits. Per McIlroy, having something with a negative mood around would have been “a risk” for the dressing room’s atmosphere. And as he admitted, none or the players or their partners did that.

Intrigued by how Team Europe prepared, Keane asked McIlroy if they knew that Bethpage would get that hostile. To that, the Irishman replied, “I don’t care if people are saying whatever they’re saying to me. Even if the first tee announcers are shouting, ‘F*** you, Rory. ‘”

After Team Europe dominated the first day, the first tee announcer, Heather McMahan, started a “F*** you, Rory,” chant on Saturday. That created a lot of havoc and eventually led to McMahan having to step down. Notably, McIlroy was still fine with that. But he shared what really bothered him at Bethpage.

“I heard stuff about my daughter that I couldn’t even repeat here. It’s horrific,” recollected McIlroy. Additionally, his wife, Erica Stoll, had beer thrown at her by a member of the crowd. The vicious attack took Stoll by surprise as she stood still for a moment before choosing to ignore it. As McIlroy describes it, such incidents occur because fans want to test their limits.

“It’s sort of society at the minute as well, but it’s that mob mentality where people see other people doing something, and then they think it’s okay, and then it sort of builds up,” he said. McMahan ended up setting a bad example for the fans. It made them cross boundaries and indulge in behavior that is not at all acceptable.

As frustration grew owing to Team U.S.’s underwhelming performance, the fans acted out even more, and the Europeans had to bear the brunt of it. But as Keane mentioned, they responded well to the abuse by outplaying their opponents at Bethpage. That was the only way they could tackle the challenges of the Ryder Cup. By the end, neither Team USA nor the fans in New York came off in a good light.

While McIlroy might believe the crowd is at fault, his peers from Europe don’t entirely blame the crowd. In fact, they shifted their focus to the management for their inability to control the chaos.

Rory McIlroy’s peers believe the “mob” should have been controlled

Over the last few months, quite a number of Team Europe members have commented on the incidents that took place at Bethpage. While they all agree that the fans were a problem, some of them think the PGA of America is equally at fault.

Don Rea ended up deflecting the blame and advised McIlroy & Co. to understand the situation. That infuriated Matt Fitzpatrick as he said, “I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing it was the same in Rome. It’s pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that, really.” The European fans did indulge in banter back in 2023, but they weren’t abusive towards the partners of the pros.

In December 2025, European captain Luke Donald had said, “Just own up to it. Just say, ‘We should’ve done more. This isn’t acceptable, and we will do better next time.’ I would’ve loved to have heard that message rather than, ‘Well, it happens, and it happened over there.’ I don’t think that’s what leaders should do.” Donald thought that Don Rea and his team tried to ignore the problems by shifting the blame.