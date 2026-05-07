Rory McIlroy & Co. Forced to Tee Up Late as Uncertain Conditions Delay $20M PGA Tour Event

Rory McIlroy is all set to return to the fairway on one of his favorite golf courses on the PGA Tour. However, he and the other players are eager to get on the field at Quail Hollow to play in the 2026 Truist Championship. However, they have met with a small but uncertain bump. As per the latest reports, the tee times have been pushed back.

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As PGA TOUR Communications tweeted, “The first round of the Truist Championship is delayed an additional 30 minutes, with the first tee time now scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.”

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The tournament had already seen a delay earlier in the day due to heavy rainfall. While it is a limited field event, the officials were forced to change the group setup to pairs of three. However, that was limited to the tee times between noon and 2:01 P.M. E.T. But with the event getting pushed back 30 minutes further, the entire day’s play will have groups of three.

Originally, the event was scheduled to begin at 7:45 A.M. EST. It was supposed to be played in two-player groups with every group teeing off in 10-minute intervals. McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick were supposed to tee off at 10:05 A.M. EST.

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As per the updated timings, Fitzpatrick and McIlroy will still tee up together. They will be joined by Justin Rose in the three-player pairing. They are scheduled to tee off at 1:03 P.M. Easter Time as per the updated schedule on the PGA Tour website.

Speaking of the weather, let’s look at what the report says about the first round of the 2026 Truist Championship.

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Rory McIlroy & Co.’s fate in the first round at Quail Hollow was already decided by the weather gods

Even if they wanted to, Rory McIlroy & Co. would have found it difficult to avoid the rain at Quail Hollow on Thursday.

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As per the weather reports, there was an 80% probability of rainfall during the first round of the 2026 Truist Championship from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. EST. From 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., the probability dropped to 50%. Considering how the tee off has been delayed, the reports have given the perfect representation of what occurred at the venue.

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This is common news for Charlotte, North Carolina, at this time of the year. Even in 2025, the weather report for Quail Hollow showed a high probability of precipitation across all four days. However, that didn’t hinder the tournament enough to get any of the rounds canceled. Hopefully, the same circumstance occurs this year as well.

This being the last event before the 2026 PGA Championship, it will put the chances of many top players getting some practice at risk. Tournament favorites like McIlroy and Cameron Young could also miss out on the momentum of not contending for the title. Hopefully, the weather doesn’t hinder the $20 million Signature event to that extent.