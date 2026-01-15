brand-logo
Rory McIlroy Dismisses Bryson DeChambeau Threat as He Ridicules New LIV Golf Recruits

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 15, 2026 | 12:59 PM EST

Rory McIlroy Dismisses Bryson DeChambeau Threat as He Ridicules New LIV Golf Recruits

When Brooks Koepka got reinstated to the PGA Tour, everyone thought Bryson DeChambeau would also make the switch. After all, the PGA Tour gave him and Jon Rahm a gateway to rejoin. However, the Crushers GC captain denied the rumors. Notably, Rory McIlroy isn’t too bothered about it.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the Irishman said, “It’s not as if they made any huge signings this year, is it? They haven’t signed anyone who moves the needle, and I don’t think they will. I mean, they could re-sign Bryson for hundreds of millions of dollars, but even if they do, it doesn’t change their product, does it? They’ll just be paying for the exact same thing. And they’ve lost Brooks, so they’ll be paying out all this money.”

