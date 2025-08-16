Rory McIlroy Does Damage Control After English Golfer Denounced the European Ryder Cup Team

The first couple of rounds of the 2025 BMW Championship have been absolutely outstanding for European golfers. Robert MacIntyre is leading the charge with a 5-stroke lead against Scottie Scheffler and the field at 14-under 126. Ludvig Aberg is just one stroke behind the world #1. Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, and Harry Hall are all within the top 10. Just 1 spot outside that at solo 11th is Rory McIlroy. While he is chasing a FedEx Cup triumph, he was also left to defend Team Europe for overlooking one of the English pros at the top of the leaderboard.

When a reporter asked the Irishman what if it was a positive sign to see so many European golfers at the top of the leaderboard, he only had good things to say. McIlroy stated, “Yeah, it is. It’s good. It’s good to see Bob, Ludvig, Viktor, Tommy, even Harry Hall, that’s maybe got a chance to play in the team. Yeah, it bodes well for a few weeks’ time.” The 5-time major winner has already qualified for the team along with Fleetwood and Justin Rose. While 9 spots are still open for contention, watching so many players step up their game in the playoffs does bode well for the European squad.

Speaking strictly of Harry Hall, the reporter also questioned if McIlroy knew the English pro. To that, the 36-year-old replied, “Yeah, I played with Harry in his first start as a pro at the Dunhill Links a few years ago. I know him a little bit. Really nice player, great rhythm to his golf swing, and he’s sort of done it a different way. He went over to UNLV and did it that way. But he’s become a very consistent player, so we’ll see what happens.”

Harry Hall has been one of the rising stars in recent times for Team Europe. After receiving his membership in 2023, he won his first PGA Tour title in 2024, the ISCO Championship. In 2025, Hall has been quite consistent despite not capturing a title. He has had 4 top-10 finishes, with his most impressive runs coming in The Sentry and the Travelers Championship. He is 45th on the FedEx Cup standings during the BMW Championship and might break into the top 30 with a top-5 finish.

As far as the Ryder Cup goes, there are some players who have certainly booked their place in the Team Europe squad. Luke Donald won’t have trouble finding at least 10 of the 12-man squad. Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sepp Straka are currently sitting in the top 6 of the leaderboard. Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, and Rasmus Højgaard are favorites to make the 12-man squad.

The remaining two spots can be filled by many players, of whom Harry Hall is a strong contender. However, as the Englishman confirmed in an interview, he hasn’t been approached by anyone about a possible spot in the team. Hall is currently sitting at 19th on the Ryder Cup Team Europe standings. He has quite a few consistent performers ahead of him on the leaderboard for Donald to consider before they can land on him.

Harry Hall was asked about his goals for the 2025 Ryder Cup. And he had an interesting response about what it would feel like if he did make the team. Let’s hear it from the man himself.

What would Harry Hall feel like joining Rory McIlroy & Co. at Bethpage?

After a hard day of golf at Caves Valley, Harry Hall was asked if the Team Europe leaders had a conversation with him about possibly playing at Bethpage. The Englishman honestly admitted, “No conversations recently. Just trying to play golf.” Surprised by the response, the reporter quickly asked if it was in Hall’s mind. The 28-year-old replied, “Yeah, it has been the last couple of weeks, yeah. But I’ve just got one job to do, and that’s to recover now and get ready for tomorrow.”

As he confessed, he has been thinking about and hoping to make the Team Europe squad for the past few weeks. But not being approached by Luke Donald and his team must be quite heartbreaking. Trying to dig deeper into the situation, another reporter asked Hall if he had gone to get measured for a Ryder Cup outfit, to which the PGA Tour pro replied, “No, I haven’t.”

Finally, to understand how much it would mean for Harry Hall to be on the team, one of the journalists asked him about his aspirations for the Ryder Cup. He replied, “Yeah, it would be massive. I remember growing up and… Phil Rowe, my assistant coach in college, and he was like my idol growing up. He played in the Walker Cup in ’99. And we have his bag in the clubhouse. And people always used to say, H, you gonna put a Walker Cup bag up there one day? And I would say, Ryder Cup one,” before he looked away from the camera as the emotions went overboard.

It’s evident that Harry Hall dreams of a spot in the Team Europe squad for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Considering his form recently, he is surely a great contender for the team. However, there are strong rumors flying around that Luke Donald will go to Bethpage with nearly the same squad that dominated in Rome. That won’t appease the Englishman as he continues to fight for a place in the team.