Rory McIlroy Gets Rid of Nearly a Decade-Old Equipment in Major Change for 2026 Season

Rory McIlroy has finally changed his club! No, we’re not talking about his iconic driver, the TaylorMade Qi10. He’s still undecided with that, testing out the Qi35 and Qi4D in some events. However, in his most recent appearances, McIlroy was seen playing a different iron after nearly a decade.

With 11 days left for the PGA Tour season to begin, NUCLR GOLF shared an update about McIlroy’s equipment. They revealed that he was seen playing with the TaylorMade P7CB irons for Boston Common Golf against the Los Angeles Golf Club in TGL on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

This would come as a surprise to many, as McIlroy has consistently used the Rors Proto irons modified P730 blades since 2017. In fact, those were the first irons he picked up after he started his partnership with TaylorMade. So to see him change his equipment so close to the beginning of the new season is quite shocking.

Unlike the non-conforming controversy of his driver, McIlroy wasn’t even forced to change his irons. However, there are a few qualities between the models of irons that explain why he chose to upgrade.

The P7CB and the P730 both offer a lot of workability and allow skilled iron players to shape their shots. However, the newer variant comes with consistency in launch, more spin, and better control over it, and also a premium feel. It’s unclear whether McIlroy will use the iron in PGA Tour events. But he was able to help the Boston Common Golf claim their first TGL win using the irons. So the iron might bring a positive change to his approach shots and overall gameplay.

His change to a new iron is quite similar to his search for a new driver. In fact, Rory McIlroy is also trying to replace his older Qi10 with something that offers the same form and more.

In search of a new driver, Rory McIlroy upgraded his irons

What Rory McIlroy loves about the TaylorMade Qi10 is the big head that increases forgiveness and lowers spin rate. That’s exactly what he has been looking for in his next driver as well.

Unfortunately, the Qi35 doesn’t offer that. Despite repeated attempts to switch to it, he hasn’t been able to find the same consistency with the newer model due to its smaller head. They also changed the shape of the head to a more rounded model instead of the Qi10’s pear shape. That might have also affected his form.

Interestingly, despite having a smaller head than the Qi10, the Qi4D has returned to the traditional pair-shaped model. This is what Rory McIlroy was seen using in the first TGL match for his team in the second season. Considering his performance in the match, it seems that the new driver might be working better for him. Fans might see him using the TaylorMade Qi4D more often in the upcoming PGA Tour season.