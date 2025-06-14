Rory McIlroy Issues 3-Word Message While Repeating Act That Dented His Reputation After PGA Championship

Ever since the non-conforming incident at Quail Hollow, Rory McIlroy seems to have been on edge. The Irishman failed to deliver after a last-minute driver change and was struggling to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship. With that, he also went into silent mode, not interacting with the media to clear the air. McIlroy faced a lot of heat for not taking interviews and avoiding the reporters. But now it seems like he hasn’t learned anything from the incidents, as he has done exactly what he was criticized for a few weeks ago.

After another disappointing round that saw him finish at T45 in the 2025 U.S. Open, McIlroy was asked if he would be attending the press conference by a USGA official. The 36-year-old promptly replied, “No, I’m good,” before walking off. The incident was confirmed by NUCLR GOLF just minutes ago. They tweeted, “🚨🎤❌ #DECLINED — Following round 2 of the U.S. Open, @GolfDigest reports that a USGA official approached Rory McIlroy about his media availability as he walked from the scorer’s room to the clubhouse without stopping and said “No, I’m good.” @TrackingRory”



This comes as a surprise, as McIlroy ended the round quite positively after scoring two birdies in the last four holes to secure a spot for the weekend. Still, he might be cautious about the reporters asking him about his actions on the 17th tee. He struck the tee box with his club after a disappointing drive into the bunker and broke it. Fans have already bashed him about it. We will have to wait to see if we get a repeat of Quail Hollow in terms of performance, as the 29-time PGA Tour winner had finished at T47 when he last behaved this way. McIlroy is sitting 9 strokes behind Sam Burns, who is at the top of the leaderboard right now.

