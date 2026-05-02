Rory Mcllroy Makes Feelings Clear About His Schedule as PGA Tour Absence Raised Eyebrows

Rory McIlroy is not playing around anymore. After winning his second Masters Tournament in a row, he has proven that he can deliver at the stage that haunted him for over a decade. Now, the Northern Irishman has bigger goals in his mind, and to achieve them, he is willing to sacrifice everything else.

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“I always described [completing the Grand Slam] as the destination – that’s where I wanted to get to. But I’m still competitive.” McIlroy told Laureus. “I have a lot left to give. It took me a while, but I had to reframe my goals and think about ‘what’s next?’”

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As mentioned, it took McIlroy a while to overcome the goal to achieve a career Grand Slam. To be exact, he had to wait 11 years before breaking the curse of winning another major. His last one came in 2014, when he captured his fourth, the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course, beating Phil Mickelson. But once he had reached that goal, he took a while to find his next target. A year, to be exact. In that year, he returned to Augusta National only to repeat his feat.

“That was my fifth Major, I just got my sixth, and I feel like I can keep adding to that tally. I’m at a point in my career where I have to target the bigger events, the four Major championships, the Ryder Cup. Trying to add to that number is something that’s really important to me.”

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Last year, McIlroy won his fifth major, along with the Ryder Cup and the Amgen Irish Open. This year, with no Ryder Cup to play, he has his eyes set on increasing his majors tally. He has already captured his sixth major at Augusta National with a dominating performance. There have been debates about when he will return to the golf course after that, as he hasn’t made an appearance since. But after this statement, it won’t come as a surprise if fans see him at Aronimink Golf Club next.

It’s worth noting that McIlroy had already mentioned that he would be toning down his PGA Tour schedule in favor of longevity. Taking Justin Rose as an example, he expressed that he wanted to have a longer career and preferred prioritizing certain events that he felt were more relevant than others.

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Imago Ireland s Rory McIlroy during the day 4 of the 2026 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 12, 2026. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326801605

However, McIlroy has already confirmed his next appearance before the PGA Championship. And it will help him prepare for the upcoming major.

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Rory McIlroy won’t go to Aronimink Golf Club without any practice

It came as a surprise how convincingly Rory McIlroy dominated the field at Augusta National. Not because he hadn’t already proven himself to win the Masters Tournament. But because the Northern Irishman hadn’t participated in a single tournament leading up to his trip to Georgia. An injury in the Arnold Palmer Invitational made it impossible for him to play any event.

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However, McIlroy won’t be restrained from any such situation during the 2026 PGA Championship. Hence, he will take full advantage of the situation and do everything he can to prepare for it. In fact, he confirmed that he will be participating in the Signature event a week before the major.

According to the Rory McIlroy official website, the Northern Irishman is scheduled to join the field in the 2026 Truist Championship next week. Yes, he will be at one of his favorite courses, Quail Hollow, to compete in the $20 million event. And with Scottie Scheffler absent from the field, McIlroy will be the favorite to win the tournament next week. Not that he already wasn’t considering he has won at the venue four times in the past.