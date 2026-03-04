Rory McIlroy Opens Up on Brutal Pressure in Ultimate Masters Tribute: ‘Could Feel the Clock Ticking’

We’re only a few weeks away from Rory McIlroy‘s Champions Dinner at Augusta National. It will be the biggest celebration in the last few years after the Irishman celebrated his career Grand Slam victory. But Amazon Prime Video is already planning to pay tribute to McIlroy’s incredible achievement.

Underdog Golf shared a video X with a caption, “Amazon Prime Video releasing documentary ‘Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait’ on March 30th.”

Yes, it will be released a week and a half before the 2026 Masters Tournament begins. And in the short trailer of the documentary, he spoke about the pressure he felt at winning at Augusta National. After 12 years of failure, he finally ended the curse in 2025 by winning the Green Jacket.

But it didn’t come easy for McIlroy. After grabbing his first three major wins early in his career, the Masters Tournament kept him waiting for a very long time. Especially since he wanted to win all the majors since he was a kid, as shown in the video. He mentioned that he felt like the clock was ticking for him to get it done.

At 35, he was playing his 17th Masters Tournament. And after the fumble at Augusta National in 2011, he was never able to recover on the challenging course ever since. His last major win came in 2014. That meant he had waited 12 years to capture another major in 2025 and complete his career Grand Slam.

What occurred on the fairway last season was truly magical. Known for choking in the last moment, McIlroy composed himself and focused on his game. That drew some controversy as Bryson DeChambeau accused him of ignoring the LIV Golf pro during the final round of the tournament. But the Irishman wasn’t bothered by the noise around him.

His approach paid off as McIlroy triumphed at Augusta National. And it was an iconic moment for those watching as well.

Rory McIlroy’s historic win is imprinted in Jim Nantz’s memories

“Rory! Rory! Rory!” screamed the crowd as he had finally overcome the mountainous task at Augusta National. He threw his club in the air and fell on all fours with his head tucked between his hands. It was an extremely emotional moment.

Jim Nantz covered the entire situation, including the moment they shared in the Butler’s Cabin where the Irishman received the Green Jacket. After he had finally worn it, Nantz interviewed him.

He asked McIlroy about his parents’ efforts to help him reach this far. That got the Irishman emotional as he shed a tear. The entire episode was caught live on camera soon after.