Rory McIlroy Puts Dave Portnoy on the Spot With Unexpected Question About Internet Invitational

It’s no secret that Rory McIlroy is not a big fan of YouTube golf or any sort of content related to the sport in general. He has expressed his reservations against the idea, suggesting that he prefers the more traditional formats of competitive golf. However, his recent interaction with Dave Portnoy might suggest that he might have had a change of heart.

After the success of the Internet Invitational, Portnoy has been approached by many inquiring about the next edition of the event. And McIlroy was one of them. In their recent meeting, the Irishman asked him, “Is LeBron [James] playing in the Internet Invitational [in 2026]?”

McIlroy has always been an admirer of LeBron James. The Grand Slam champion has often praised the NBA legend, stating that James being the ‘best in the world’ is a fact. He also attended a few Miami Heat games when James was playing. The two also share a common sponsor in Audemars Piguet. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that McIlroy would be interested to learn if James was playing the Internet Invitational in 2026.

It would be interesting to see what McIlroy does if King James joins the course next year. Will he show support for the Internet Invitational, a YouTube event? It would mean that he will need to go against his own words and indulge in an event that goes against his concept of golf.

The Irishman has already taken the first step towards it by asking Portnoy if James was playing the event. And as the Barstool Sports analyst mentioned, the NBA legend has been talking about YouTube golf a lot recently. So he might extend the invitation in the near future. It will be interesting to see how things turn out.

That said, LeBron James will not be the only reason Rory McIlroy will have to support the 2026 Internet Invitational. There are a couple of other stars who might also join the tournament in 2026.

Rory McIlroy will have more than one reason to watch the 2026 Internet Invitational

Soon after the first Internet Invitational ended, Dave Portnoy was already planning the field for 2026. And he had two big names in mind to invite for the second edition of the event.

The first name on the list was one of the biggest stars in the WNBA at present, Caitlin Clark. After her appearance in The Annika 2025, Portnoy probably saw how she attracted a lot of fans for the second year in a row. That must have encouraged him to extend the invitation to the WNBA star.

Another big name in women’s golf who received an invitation from Portnoy after The Annika was Kai Trump. While she failed to impress on the golf course, Trump still made headlines throughout the tournament. While she may not be ready for professional golf yet, YouTube golf is a place she can still dominate.

It will be interesting to see if all three stars are featured in the 2026 Internet Invitational. And if they will, will Rory McIlroy be watching the event live?