Rory McIlroy Risks Wrath of PGA Tour With DP World Tour Announcement After Skipping Playoff Event

PGA Tour out, DP World Tour in! With the main season of the American League done, Rory McIlroy only has a few more tasks in hand. His priority will certainly be winning the TOUR Championship in a couple of weeks. But before that, as we all know, he’s not too eager to participate in the playoffs this week. Yes, the 70-man limited field of the FedEx St Jude Championship 2025 will only have 69 golfers. Despite all the criticism, he has elected to skip the Memphis tournament to reduce the load on his schedule. However, the DP World Tour might have just tried to rub salt on the wound by making a huge announcement involving the Irishman in the coming months.

The latest report confirms that McIlroy is committed to the 2025 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 13 to 16, 2025. Not only did the official tournament Instagram account announce it, but the 2025 Masters Tournament champion also shared it in his stories. Being a European golfer, Rors usually doesn’t skip the tournament and has also won it multiple times in his career. But for the announcement to come through in the same week when he is skipping the vital playoffs does seem off. Either way, it was evident that if any Tour was going to pay the price for McIlroy cutting down on his schedule, it would be the PGA Tour.

During a press conference in the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, he had revealed, “I’ll play a similar schedule here (in the DP World Tour), and just shave off some events over in the States (PGA Tour).” While he mostly plays in European events after the main FedEx Cup season of the PGA Tour is completed, his decision to skip certain PGA Tour events this season shouldn’t come as a big surprise to many. The fact that it is the playoffs is what is causing so much unrest within the golf world.

In fact, there are also talks of introducing the ‘Rory McIlroy rule’ to ensure this doesn’t happen again. A rule that prevents players from skipping playoff tournaments, even if they don’t add any value to the new TOUR Championship format. Even one of the Player Directors, Peter Malnati, suggested, “I think there is stuff in the works and I’ll leave it at that,” regarding the development of the new rule. It’s safe to say that McIlroy’s moves have shaken things up in the PGA Tour headquarters. And neither Jay Monahan nor Brian Rolapp is sleeping easily due to it.

But we’re sure Rory McIlroy certainly is, as he is still away from all the action, catching some much-needed family time. While his peers have a slogfest in the heat of Memphis, he is back in the U.K., getting ready to end the season on a high. So what does the Irishman’s schedule look like for the rest of the season? Let’s find out!

Rory McIlroy’s possible schedule

As far as the playoffs go, whether fans get to see Rory McIlroy in Maryland all depends on what the FedEx Cup leaderboard looks like after the 2025 St Jude Championship. But there have been rumors that suggest that he might skip the BMW Championship as well. If that does happen, then the next time fans might see him will be at East Lake for the TOUR Championship. Beyond that, McIlroy might feature in the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship in September.

Those will be his last assignments before he joins the rest of the European squad for the Ryder Cup. After completing his national duties at Bethpage Black, the Grand Slam Champion will head to the Old Course to possibly play the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He is also committed to playing in the DP World India Championship a couple of weeks after that. Then, like he did last year, Rory McIlroy will end his season with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in November 2025. The Irishman has a completely packed schedule lined up. No wonder he was trying to skim out PGA Tour events from his calendar.