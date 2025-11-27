Rory McIlroy’s Firm Recorded $720,000 Revenue Loss While He Won 3 Times – Report

2025 was the most special year for Rory McIlroy. We all know why! Thanks to his wins, he earned over $30 million this year, nearly $10 million more than in 2024. However, his firm, the Rory McIlroy Management Services Ltd, generated $720,000 less revenue than it did in 2024. What could be the reason?

Last season, they had recorded $36.12 million in pre-tax revenue. This year, the numbers dropped to $35.4 million, according to RTE. Per the report, the revenue decrease is due to the increase in operating costs of the firm. Apparently, the organisation employed seven high-profile positions at the end of last year. Five of them were hired in director roles, while two were in administrative roles. The directors’ pay had dropped from 2023 to 2024 by $3 million. But the new hires would have certainly increased the employee salaries.

Operating out of Dublin, Ireland, Rory McIlroy Management Services Ltd. was established in 2013 with the sole purpose of managing the royalty payments from the Irishman. These can come from his various endorsements, golf exploits, or any other revenue platforms. Apart from his funds, Rory McIlroy Inc. also manages his image rights and business affairs, allowing the Irishman to have a proper channel of communication to conduct any transactions.

Rory McIlroy himself sits as a board member in the company along with his father, Gerry McIlroy. Other than them, Sean O’Flaherty, Peter Crowley, and Neill Hughes are also a part of the boardroom team.

Alternatively, the firm can also expect reduced profits from the discontinuation of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program. At the start of 2024, the company had a $162.84m book value placed on McIlroy’s image rights, and the book value reduced to $147.14m at the end of last year.

Other than his earnings from the PGA Tour, which account for nearly $17 million, McIlroy has also earned big paychecks in Europe this year. He earned over $1 million for capturing the 2025 Amgen Irish Open at the K Club. The Grand Slam champion also won his 7th Road to Dubai title a few days ago.

Imago Amgen Irish Open 2025 Rory McIlroy NIR at the 18th during Round 3 of the Amgen Irish Open 2025, played at The K Club, Co.Kildare, Ireland. 04/09/2025. Picture: Golffile David Lloyd All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile David Lloyd Straffan The K Club Co.Kildare Ireland Copyright: xDavidxLloydx *EDI*, *Imago*

