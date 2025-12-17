brand-logo
Rory McIlroy’s Retirement Intentions Become Very Clear as New Business Announcement Is Made

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 17, 2025 | 2:32 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It’s safe to say that Rory McIlroy reached a certain peak of his career in 2025. It will be exciting to see what he produces in 2026. But one thing is for sure, he isn’t getting any younger. In fact, he himself said it, “I can be a really good golfer for the next five to ten years, but I’m still going to have half my life to live after that.” And he’s planning for life after golf already.

As Josh Carpenter revealed, “Rory McIlroy has launched a new production arm, ‘Firethorn Productions,’ alongside Versant and GolfPass. The venture will produce documentaries, brand campaigns and live events. The “Firethorn” name is an obvious ode to the 15th at Augusta National, where McIlroy hit the signature shot of this year’s @TheMasters.”

Based on the details provided in the Sports Business Journal article, the deal between McIlroy and GolfPass runs through to 2038. And till then, the Irishman will be the face of the company. McIlroy’s team and Versant leadership will run the new venture.

