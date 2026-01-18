Rory McIlroy Says He ‘Wasn’t Really Focused on Winning’ After Bogey Finish at Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy has made his debut for the season! And he secured another great finish at the DP World Tour event in Dubai. The Irishman joined the field at Dubai Creek Resort to play in the 2026 Dubai Invitational. And he came incredibly close to winning the event. He finished at T3 in the event, two strokes behind the champion. But he doesn’t regret missing out on another win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the post-tournament interview, he told the reporters, “I wasn’t really focused on winning the tournament. I was just trying to piece it together and make some good swings and try to hit a few more fairways, which I did for the most part. Would have been nice to hit the fairway at the last to give myself a chance for birdie there.”

It wasn’t a flawless day for McIlroy. His driving accuracy was quite low at only 57%. He could also only save 50% of the scrambles. But that had been the case for him throughout the tournament. He had a few hits and misses across all four rounds. The second round 3-over par 74, probably hurt his chances of winning the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the final round, he added, “I was just trying to sort of get the most out of what I had. Obviously, as you say, I didn’t get off to the greatest of starts. I hit a couple of good tee shots, a good iron shot into the 8th hole, a couple of good shots into 9, converted that. Hit some really about shots after that. Converted some putts.”

McIlroy was quite consistent with his performance on Championship Sunday. He managed to score six great birdies to keep up with the competition. However, a couple of short range putt misses on the 4th and the 7th holes pushed him out of the no. 1 position. He also hit a bogey on the 18th hole, to eventually drop down to third place.