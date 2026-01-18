brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Rory McIlroy Says He ‘Wasn’t Really Focused on Winning’ After Bogey Finish at Dubai Invitational

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:10 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Rory McIlroy Says He ‘Wasn’t Really Focused on Winning’ After Bogey Finish at Dubai Invitational

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:10 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Rory McIlroy has made his debut for the season! And he secured another great finish at the DP World Tour event in Dubai. The Irishman joined the field at Dubai Creek Resort to play in the 2026 Dubai Invitational. And he came incredibly close to winning the event. He finished at T3 in the event, two strokes behind the champion. But he doesn’t regret missing out on another win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the post-tournament interview, he told the reporters, “I wasn’t really focused on winning the tournament. I was just trying to piece it together and make some good swings and try to hit a few more fairways, which I did for the most part. Would have been nice to hit the fairway at the last to give myself a chance for birdie there.”

It wasn’t a flawless day for McIlroy. His driving accuracy was quite low at only 57%. He could also only save 50% of the scrambles. But that had been the case for him throughout the tournament. He had a few hits and misses across all four rounds. The second round 3-over par 74, probably hurt his chances of winning the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the final round, he added, “I was just trying to sort of get the most out of what I had. Obviously, as you say, I didn’t get off to the greatest of starts. I hit a couple of good tee shots, a good iron shot into the 8th hole, a couple of good shots into 9, converted that. Hit some really about shots after that. Converted some putts.”

McIlroy was quite consistent with his performance on Championship Sunday. He managed to score six great birdies to keep up with the competition. However, a couple of short range putt misses on the 4th and the 7th holes pushed him out of the no. 1 position. He also hit a bogey on the 18th hole, to eventually drop down to third place.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved